During the inauguration of a liquefied natural gas terminal in eastern Germany, the federal chancellor highlighted the country’s ability to prevent gas shortages this winter after the Russians cut supply. of Germany’s second liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal since the country took steps to end its reliance on Russian gas. During the event, Scholz celebrated Germany’s ability to get through the winter without an acute energy crisis.

“We are going through this winter, everyone is noticing at home how the gas supply is not being affected”, he said, during the inauguration of the Lubmin LNG terminal, in the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

Last December, Germany opened its first terminal in Wilhelmshaven, in the northwest of the country. A third is due to go live soon in the northern city of Brunsbüttel.

“There was no economic crisis in Germany either,” Scholz said, adding that this was due to the government’s ability to quickly adapt energy infrastructure, secure new sources of gas and introduce aid programs worth billions of euros.

Europe’s biggest economy has been scrambling to avert an energy crisis after Russia’s war with Ukraine prompted Berlin to break off trade with its biggest gas supplier.

In 2021 alone, Germany received around 60 billion cubic meters of natural gas through the now defunct Nord Stream 1 pipeline. The pipeline passed under the Baltic Sea and delivered Russian gas directly to Germany, before Russia stopped its flow in September of last year, citing technical problems.

Shortly afterwards, both Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 – which were not yet operational – were sabotaged in a mysterious incident which rendered them inoperable.

The Lubmin terminal has been injecting gas since the beginning of the week, in test operation. The terminal is the only one fully funded by the private sector in Germany. It is expected to supply the east of the country with up to 5.2 billion cubic meters of gas annually.

Mecklenburg-Vorpommern State Governor Manuela Schwesig praised her state’s contribution to energy security as she attended the inauguration on Saturday. She said the new terminal shows the government is ready to do whatever it takes to ensure energy remains sufficient and affordable.

The incoming LNG is transported by ship to be reconverted into gas and pumped into the grid. Germany has struck several gas deals with new suppliers in recent months, including Qatar.

