Chancellor Olaf Scholz rules out cooperation between the SPD and the Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW) coalition. However, this maxim only applies to Berlin.

Berlin – For Chancellor Olaf Scholz, a coalition between the SPD and the Alliance Sarah Wagenknecht (BSW) after the next federal election is out of the question. Scholz explained to the Saarbrücker Zeitungthat he ruled out such a coalition at the federal level.

Scholz rules out alliance with BSW at federal level

Scholz stressed, however, that he would not give the SPD regional associations in the east any guidelines for state elections: “Coalitions are always decided locally, in the individual states.” CDU leader Friedrich Merz recently took a similar position, giving the CDU regional associations free decision-making power when it comes to coalition decisions with the BSW.

With regard to a coalition with the BSW in the Bundestag, Olaf Scholz made it clear: “At the federal level, I do not consider such a coalition possible given the BSW’s pro-Russian stance.” Only a few months ago, after the organized re-election of Putin as Russian president, BSW Vice President Klaus Ernst had spoken out against “doubting the legitimacy of the Russian election.”

Chancellor Olaf Scholz rules out a coalition at federal level with Sahra Wagenknecht's party.

Eastern state elections: BSW the deciding factor?

The Sahra Wagenknecht alliance is currently, writes the news agency Reutersnationwide at around seven to eight percent in the polls. In Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg, where state elections are taking place in September, however, the BSW is achieving noticeably higher values, with a predicted voter approval of 14 to 21 percent.

However, it is expected that forming a government in the three eastern German states will be difficult. The reason is that none of the other parties wants to work with the right-wing populist AfD coalition. The parties of the political centre could therefore be dependent on support from the BSW.

Scholz in an interview: Border controls and relationship with Macron

In the exclusive interview with the Saarbrücker Zeitung Chancellor Scholz also spoke about border controls and his renewed candidacy for chancellor. Scholz announced that he would continue to strictly maintain border controls and limit irregular migration.

Scholz also commented on the cooperation with the French President Emmanuel Macron and emphasized their good working relationship despite different viewpoints. Scholz also expressed optimism about the future of Saarland and spoke about the planned measures to reduce the municipalities’ debts. (Reuters/chnnn)