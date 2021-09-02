fromAndreas Schmid conclude

Olaf Scholz wants to become chancellor and, according to surveys, has good chances. But how would the finance minister rule? An abbreviation is circulating that is supposed to describe his leadership style.

Berlin – According to surveys, Olaf Scholz is by far the most popular candidate for chancellor. The SPD finance minister is clearly ahead of his opponents Armin Laschet (CDU) and Annalena Baerbock (Greens) in the political ranking. Critics mock that Scholz only benefits from the weakness of the others. “Scholz suddenly becomes a figure of light without any action of his own – because Laschet and Baerbock made a lot of mistakes,” says FDP vice-president Wolfgang Kubicki. “At the moment Scholz is lucky enough to be inconspicuous.”

Bundestag election: Scholz is already equated with Helmut Schmidt

It is also true, however, that the current finance minister is largely reluctant to make public, tangible mistakes (laughter, plagiarism of books, etc.). Meanwhile, the Wirecard scandal does not seem to be a big issue.

Your own party is happy about the current encouragement. In a current election advert, the SPD even places its candidate for chancellor in the tradition of the former SPD chancellor Helmut Schmidt. In the clip, Scholz strides through Berlin’s government district while Schmidt’s oath of office is heard from the off. Schmidt was head of government of social-liberal coalitions from 1974 to 1982. Meanwhile, there is not only positive mood within the party.

Bundestag election: OWD – behind Olaf Scholz’s back there was an abbreviation about his leadership style

An unnamed SPD man criticized the mirrors, During his time as Mayor of Hamburg, Scholz always wanted “yes-men as senators”. During Scholz’s time in Hamburg, the abbreviation OWD was circulating internally: Olaf wants that. Scholz is accused of having an authoritarian leadership style. “The parliamentary group only had one function for Olaf: it should elect the mayor at the beginning of an electoral term and otherwise be quiet,” says the report.

As expected, criticism also comes from political competition. Scholz is blocking investigations into the Wirecard cause and thus hindering the clarification of the financial scandal, according to the Union. “The finance minister is not called Teflon-Scholz for nothing,” said Matthias Hauer, chairman of the CDU in the Wirecard investigative committee, to ntv. The fact that Scholz lets all scandals roll off and belittles is sometimes interpreted as a strength in the SPD. (Can Laschet turn things around again? With our politics newsletter you will always find out all the news about the federal election.)

Bundestag election: Scholz finds “Chancellorship of a Social Democrat now very accessible”

Olaf Scholz wants to become Chancellor – and according to the latest surveys, he could definitely achieve this goal. Most recently, the SPD even overtook the CDU / CSU. While the SPD’s candidate for chancellor was rather ridiculed months ago, a government led by the SPD has now become more likely. Scholz knows that too when he says, for example: “A change of government, a new departure in Germany is possible. A chancellorship from a Social Democrat has now become very accessible. ”

Scholz focuses on the current situation. “Many people trust me to lead the next government and that is not an easy position,” says the 63-year-old. “In this respect, I am very moved by how many are doing that.” It was “something special to see that approval of the SPD is now also increasing.” The trend is an encouragement to continue the final weeks of the election campaign with great humility. Despite all the red euphoria, it must also be said: The historically worst result for one Bundestag election is not too far off. In 2017 the SPD reached 20.5 percent. (as)