Scholz called Putin's interview with American journalist Carlson ridiculous

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called Russian President Vladimir Putin's interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson ridiculous. He stated this during a meeting with US President Joe Biden; his transcript was published on website White House.

“We saw a ridiculous interview with Putin (…). He always tells a lot of lies about the history of this war,” said the German Chancellor. The German politician made the same thesis on his page on the social network X and spoke out in favor of supporting Ukraine.

Putin’s interview with Carlson appeared on the reporter’s website on the night of Friday, February 9. In his video message after the interview, Carlson noted that he was struck by the words about Putin’s readiness for a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. Putin’s conversation with the American journalist lasted two hours and six minutes, during which time the head of state answered approximately 60 questions from his interlocutor.

As noted in the Kremlin, Carlson did not send questions for the interview to Putin in advance. According to presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, the main thing for the Kremlin in an interview is that the head of state will be heard in the West.