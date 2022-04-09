Home page politics

Chancellor Olaf Scholz on a visit to London © WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto/Imago

Olaf Scholz comments on the delivery of tanks to Ukraine – but remains cautious. Melnyk previously made a “creative” suggestion.

Berlin/London – The arms deliveries from Germany to the Ukraine are a major topic of discussion: what does Berlin deliver, what do other countries deliver, where is the problem in the internal coordination*. Chancellor Olaf Scholz* (SPD) has now expressed reservations about the delivery of tanks from German stocks to the Ukraine.

“It is that we strive to provide the weapons that are helpful and that can be put to good use. We have done that in the past, and we will continue to do so,” Scholz said on Friday (April 8) after a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London. These were primarily anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons and ammunition. “And the successes that the Ukrainian army has achieved so far show that the weapons we have supplied are particularly effective.” However, he agrees with Johnson that one always has to look at “what can be used effectively. The questions can only be answered very professionally”.

Scholz comments on arms deliveries to Ukraine – Melnyk presents “creative solution”

Ukraine’s ambassador Andriy Melnyk had previously asked the traffic light coalition* to make the “Marder” infantry fighting vehicle available to the Ukrainian army – and to start with one “Marder” per week. “We need heavy weapons now. The Marder armored personnel carrier would be one way,” Melnyk told the news portal The Pioneer. The Rheinmetall armaments group would have 100 “Marder” tanks* in the yard, which could be overhauled and made available to the Bundeswehr at a later date, said Melnyk. “In return we could get the operational armored personnel carriers from the Bundeswehr, which are currently in use somewhere where there is no war. That would be a creative solution and a great help. It doesn’t have to be all 100 pieces. A marten a week would be good.”

So far, the German government has exported anti-aircraft missiles, rocket-propelled grenades, machine guns and several million rounds of ammunition, among other things. After the atrocities against civilians in the Ukrainian city of Bucha*, deliveries are to be expanded. Talks are being held on many levels – for example in the NATO alliance. However, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had to leave such an appointment on Thursday before the end – because she was ordered to Berlin to vote on the Corona vaccination requirement *. (dpa/cibo) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.