Chancellor Scholz does not want any further relaxation of the conditions for the use of Western weapons against Russia. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

To protect Kharkiv, Ukraine’s Western allies have allowed it to use its weapons against Russian territory. Chancellor Scholz believes that this is how it should stay.

Washington – Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has rejected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selensky’s demand to lift all restrictions on the use of Western weapons against Russian territory. “Nobody is planning to change the current standards and guidelines – and for good reason,” said Scholz at the end of the NATO summit in Washington. “It is always our job to ensure that we support Ukraine to the maximum, but prevent the war from escalating into a war between Russia and NATO. And that requires wisdom, clarity and firmness.”

At the end of May, Ukraine’s most important allies, including Germany, allowed Ukraine to attack military positions on Russian territory in a limited area. This was intended to prevent Russian attacks on the city of Kharkiv near the Russian border.

At the NATO summit, Selenskyj demanded that all restrictions be lifted. “If we want to win and protect our country, then all these restrictions must be lifted,” he said. This primarily concerns military bases in the Russian hinterland, from which rocket attacks such as those on the capital Kiev are launched. “If they attacked us and killed our children, it is crazy to ask why we are not allowed to attack this military base,” said Selenskyj. dpa