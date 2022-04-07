Home page politics

Wants to get more people to vaccinate despite the failure to vaccinate: Chancellor Scholz. © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

His project failed: Chancellor Scholz was unable to enforce compulsory vaccination for people over 60 years of age. Nevertheless, he wants to convince even more citizens of the vaccination.

Berlin – Chancellor Olaf Scholz regretted the failure of a general corona vaccination, but sees no basis for a renewed attempt.

Of course, he was disappointed that there was no majority, said the SPD politician after consultations with the Prime Minister on Thursday evening in Berlin. He was also still convinced that the obligation would be correct. Parliament’s statement was very clear. “There is no legislative majority in the Bundestag for compulsory vaccination. This is the reality that we must now take as a starting point for our actions.”

Scholz: The goal is a better vaccination rate

Scholz said: “We will do everything we can to convince even more citizens to get vaccinated.” The goal is a better vaccination rate when autumn begins. It is now necessary to concentrate on the options for action that otherwise exist. There are a number of approaches that have been discussed and formed part of the proposals. It’s about getting to people. Here you have to see “whether we can still use a bit of this part for the future”.

A compromise draft supported by Scholz by several MPs for compulsory vaccination from the age of 60 had clearly failed in the Bundestag. For months, the chancellor had been campaigning for mandatory vaccination as a precautionary measure for the fall. Due to differences of opinion in the coalition, however, no government draft was drawn up. dpa