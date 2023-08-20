German Chancellor Scholz did not directly answer the question about the invasion of the West in Niger

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz refused to directly answer the question about the West’s plans to invade Niger, where President Mohamed Bazum was overthrown by his own guard. This is reported RIA News.

During an open day during which Scholz answered people’s questions, he was asked about the Western invasion of Niger. However, the chancellor did not answer the question directly. Instead, he spoke of the importance of discussing a military coup by the Economic Community of West African (ECOWAS) states, West African countries, and the African Union. “I also think it is right that decisions were made there, for example, on sanctions. I also consider it right that they now clearly demanded that the junta leave, and that the democratically elected president be able to continue his work, ”said Scholz.

The chancellor also added that the leading role in resolving the situation in Niger belongs to ECOWAS and the African Union, noting that Europe supports their efforts.

On July 26, it became known that in the capital of Niger, Niamey, President Mohamed Bazum was being held by the rebels, while the army, which remained loyal to the politician, put forward an ultimatum to them. Then, on the night of July 27, the rebellious military announced on national television the removal of the president and the transfer of power to the “National Council for the Salvation of the Motherland.”