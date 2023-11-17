Chancellor Olaf Scholz receives President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, November 17, on a highly controversial visit to Germany following the Turkish president’s diatribes against Israel, which he accused of acting as a “terrorist” state in its war against Hamas.

The president plans to land “around noon” at the Berlin airport, then meet with his counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier before going to the Chancellery to hold a conversation with Olaf Scholz followed by dinner, after which he is scheduled to return to turquia. Before their meeting, a “meeting with the press” between both leaders is planned.

In a country that has elevated the existence of the Jewish State to the rank of “reason of State” for its responsibility in the Holocaust, receiving a leader who a week ago seemed to question the “legitimacy” of Israel is a balancing act.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan presented himself as a possible mediator in the first days of the war between Israel and Hamas after the deadly attack on October 7. But then he sided with the Islamist movement as the Israeli army launched massive bombing raids on the Gaza Strip in response.

Pressure to cancel the visit

Two days before his visit to Berlin, in a speech to Turkish deputies, Erdogan called Israel a “terrorist state” and accused the United States and its Western allies of “openly supporting the massacres” in Gaza. A week ago, he had said that the very legitimacy of the State of Israel was “in question by its own fascism.”

These comments caused a stir in Germany. On Tuesday, Olaf Scholz called them “absurd” and defended the “democratic state” of Israel against the “terrorist organization” of Hamas. Some voices, especially from Jewish associations, demanded that his visit, planned for several months, be completely canceled. The chancellor had invited him after his re-election in May.

The conservative opposition considered the timing of the visit inopportune, as did the liberal FDP party, a member of the government coalition with the social democrats of the SPD and the Greens. Despite the pressure, the Government never considered canceling it.

Diplomacy sometimes requires discussing with “difficult partners” with whom “we have to explain ourselves,” explained the Chancellor’s spokesman, Steffen Hebestreit, acknowledging that the conversations were going to be “complicated.”

A key and influential partner

Germany “has no interest in antagonizing (him) at a time when Berlin and Ankara have recently become closer” after a period of high tension following the repression in Turkey following the 2016 coup d’état, he also points out. Der Spiegel’.

First, Europe’s largest economy is home to a large Turkish diaspora of some 2.9 million people, including 1.5 million voters, most of whom support Erdogan.

Secondly, the country – and the EU as a whole – need him to renew the pact signed in 2016 to contain the arrival of migrants, at a time when the Old Continent is experiencing a new wave of arrivals from Afghanistan and Syria, which fuels a rise in far-right polls, especially in Germany. Under this agreement, Turkey detains migrants, mainly Syrians, on its soil in exchange for significant financial compensation.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he “gives up” on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. © YASIN AKGUL / AFP

Although the Turkish president has maintained his authoritarian stance, his growing influence in the geopolitical sphere has generally made him a key interlocutor for Berlin. In the Russian war in Ukraine that began in February 2022, he was one of the architects of the agreement that guaranteed the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea, before Moscow denounced it this summer.

Today, Western powers also believe they have a role to play in preventing the Middle East conflict from breaking out, which, according to German diplomat Annalena Baerbock, makes dialogue even more “important and urgent.”

