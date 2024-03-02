German Chancellor Scholz promised to quickly investigate the military conversation about the Crimean Bridge

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised to conduct a thorough investigation into the publication of a recording of a conversation between senior Bundeswehr officers about striking the Crimean Bridge using German Taurus missiles and French Dassault Rafale fighters.

Answering a question about possible foreign policy damage, the chancellor said that what happened was “a very serious matter.”

That is why this is now being investigated very carefully, very intensively and very quickly. This is what is necessary Olaf ScholzChancellor of Germany

Germany recognized the authenticity of the intercepted conversation

As the Berliner Zeitung newspaper notes, a few minutes after the file was downloaded, it became clear that this was not a fake or artificial intelligence. “It was almost a forty-minute recording of a meeting of the generals of the German Armed Forces of the highest military and political explosiveness,” the material says. As the publication emphasizes, this recording is a major disaster for the Bundeswehr.

Photo: Liesa Johannssen / Reuters

In turn, Bild notes that it says a lot about the authenticity of the recording published by Russian media. It is alleged that the German Ministry of Defense also considers it to be real. The Federal Office for Military Counterintelligence (BAMAD) of Germany has already begun an investigation.

Russia was not surprised by the negotiations between German officers

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, commenting on the German military’s conversation about attacks on the bridge, said that this was not surprising. “We know for certain about the participation of NATO military personnel in the conflict in Ukraine,” he said.

The transcript of the conversation was published on March 1 by the editor-in-chief of the RT channel Margarita Simonyan. She stated that the recording was given to her by certain “comrades in uniform.” The conversation included the head of the operations and exercises department of the Bundeswehr Air Force Command Frank Graefe, the BBC Bundeswehr Inspector Ingo Gerhartz, the employee of the air operations center of the Bundeswehr Space Command Stefan Fenske and the employee of the same department Frostedte.

The Bundestag demanded stricter security rules

In light of alarming reports of the publication of secret conversations, the German Federal Government called tighten internal communication rules. “Any communication must be protected as much as possible,” said Johann Wadeful, deputy chairman of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group in the Bundestag. According to the deputy, what happened requires a consistent change in behavior. The federal government, he said, must tighten all regulations in this area.

The Chairman of the Bundestag Defense Committee, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, also commented on the incident. The politician warned against any naivety. According to her, it is not surprising that conversations are monitored. “It was only a matter of time before this became public knowledge,” she said.