German Chancellor Olaf Scholz today promised that Paris and Berlin will continue to give “all support to Ukraine for as long as it takes, together as Europeans, in order to defend our European peace project”, in a speech at the Grand Amphitheater in the University of the Sorbonne in Paris coinciding with the Franco-German summit to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Elysee Treaty of cooperation between the two countries.

French President Emmanuel Macron, for his part, reiterated in the same place “the unwavering support” of France and Germany for Ukraine. “After February 24 (the date of the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year), our union is neither divided nor has it shirked its responsibilities,” said the French head of state.

These statements come after Germany has not authorized the shipment of Leopard tanks to kyiv so that the Ukrainians can better defend themselves against a possible new Russian offensive, a decision that has aroused criticism from several European allied countries.

Distension



The celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Élysée Treaty, signed on January 22, 1963 by Chancellor Konrad Adenauer and President Charles de Gaulle and with which the reconciliation of France and Germany was definitively sealed after the Second World War, also wants to take advantage of to try to turn the page on the tensions of recent months due to the lack of chemistry between the leaders of both countries and the fundamental differences between Paris and Berlin in matters of defense and energy policy.

The Franco-German driving force, which until now has been key in the European construction, should continue to be so in the future, the two presidents promised. “Germany and France, because they cleared the path of reconciliation, must become pioneers for the re-foundation of our Europe, together,” Macron added in his speech.