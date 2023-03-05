Decisions on the terms of peace in Ukraine will remain with the Ukrainians, this also applies to the territorial concessions of Kyiv. This was announced on Sunday, March 5, by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in an interview with the TV channel CNN.

So Scholz answered the question of whether it is possible to negotiate a settlement of the conflict on the terms of Ukraine’s renunciation of claims to the territory of Donbass and Crimea.

“Decisions without Ukrainians will not be made. We will not decide for them. We support them,” said the German Chancellor.

On the same day, Scholz said that Western countries would provide security guarantees to Ukraine after the end of the conflict. At the same time, the chancellor added that Germany would continue to increase the production of weapons and equipment necessary for defense.

Earlier, in October 2022, former US Ambassador to the USSR Jack Matlock said that Ukraine should abandon its claims to the territories annexed to the Russian Federation and agree to negotiations. He expressed the opinion that even with the support of NATO, Ukraine will not be able to create a stable, functioning state within the 1991 borders. Attempts to return the territories by force will lead to further escalation of the conflict.

On September 30, following the results of referendums, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed agreements on the inclusion of the DPR and LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions into the Russian Federation. Crimea became part of the Russian Federation in 2014 following a referendum.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to increased shelling by the Ukrainian military.

