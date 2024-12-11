The German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, presented this Wednesday a motion of confidence before Parliament, which will be voted on next Monday and will pave the way for early general elections on February 23. “With this step I want to pave the way for some early elections to the Bundestag,” the social democratic politician wrote on his social network account

After the coalition breakup tripartite formed by liberals, greens and social democrats on November 6, the Scholz Government no longer has a majority in Parliament, so it is taken for granted that the chancellor will lose the motion of confidence. Once the motion is voted on and the majority of Parliament denies confidence in the Government, the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, will have 21 days to dissolve the Lower House and formally call new elections that will have to be held within the next 60 days. This calendar coincides with the agreement reached by the main parties that the general elections be held on February 23.

Scholz, after presenting the motion, asked the democratic parties in a statement to the media to work to approve several pending measures before the elections, in order to prevent citizens from having to bear more tax burdens and so that they can benefit from benefits that were planned but not yet approved by the Lower House. “Until the elections, the Government and Parliament will maintain their powers and we have to make decisions out of responsibility with the citizens,” Scholz said.

Specifically, he said that the increase in child benefitthe correction of the so-called “cold progression” – to prevent a combination of wage increases and increased inflation from producing a loss of purchasing power – and a law aimed at stabilizing energy prices. I would also like to see the extension of German ticket subsidies for local trains. “All these measures for a normal family can represent between 80 and 100 euros per month,” argued the chancellor. He recalled that the money for all these initiatives is available and that only approval is missing of the Lower House.