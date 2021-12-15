Home page politics

divide

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) on his inaugural visit to Poland. © Kay Nietfeld / dpa

A week ago they congratulated and applauded him. Today it should be over with the courtesies of the opposition towards the new Chancellor and his traffic light government.

Berlin – One week after his election as Federal Chancellor, Olaf Scholz (SPD) presented the program of his traffic light government for the next four years in the Bundestag.

His first government statement is followed by a two-and-a-half hour debate in which the Union parliamentary group leader Ralph Brinkhaus (CDU) will take on the role of opposition leader for the first time. With the AfD and the Left, the other two opposition parties will also position themselves in the first coalition of the SPD, Greens and SPD at the federal level.

Corona pandemic in focus

It is customary for a new Chancellor to present the guidelines for the work of his government shortly after his election. He is likely to be very much oriented towards the 177-page coalition agreement entitled “Dare to make more progress”. Brinkhaus has already stated that he cannot see this progress in the coalition agreement.

more on the subject First row between the Union faction and the traffic light faction SPD General Secretary Klingbeil: Government stands until Nikolaus Coalition negotiations are returning at the top level

The SPD, Greens and FDP signed the coalition agreement at the beginning of December – around ten weeks after the general election. A week ago, Scholz was elected ninth Chancellor of the Federal Republic by the Bundestag. The main topics of his government statement will include the fight against the corona pandemic and the planned measures against climate change. But it should also be about foreign policy issues, such as the crisis triggered by the Russian troop deployment on the border with Ukraine.

First inaugural visits completed

After the debate, Scholz travels to Brussels, where he takes part in the summit of the so-called Eastern Partnership. These are consultations between the EU and Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine, which will also address the current crisis. Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron want to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj before the summit. On Thursday, Scholz will take part in his first regular EU summit as Chancellor. dpa