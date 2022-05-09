Home page politics

Of: Andreas Schmid and Franziska Schwarz

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) gives a television address to the nation on the war in Ukraine © Britta Pedersen/dpa/Pool/dpa

Televised speech by Olaf Scholz: The Chancellor thinks that Russia will lose the Ukraine war – and wants to “continue” arms deliveries.

Update from May 8th, 6 p.m.: Chancellor Olaf Scholz addresses his word to the population. In a televised speech, the SPD politician spoke primarily about the Ukraine war. This is evident from the text of the speech made available in advance.

Scholz stressed Germany’s historic responsibility in supporting Ukraine. “We learned a key lesson from the catastrophic history of our country between 1933 and 1945,” said Scholz. The date was chosen deliberately. 77 years ago today, on May 8, 1945, the Second World War ended in Europe. The Chancellor’s message: “Never again war. Never again genocide. Never again tyranny.”

Scholz speech on TV: According to the Chancellor, Russia is losing the Ukraine war – yes to further arms deliveries

For the current situation, this means: “We defend justice and freedom – on the side of those who are attacked. We support Ukraine in the fight against the aggressor.” Scholz stressed that he was deeply convinced that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not win the war. Ukraine will survive. “Freedom and security will triumph – just as freedom and security triumphed over bondage, violence and dictatorship 77 years ago.” To contribute to this to the best of one’s ability today means “never again”. Therein lies the legacy of May 8th.

At the same time, the chancellor justified the government’s line of support for Ukraine. For the first time in the history of the Federal Republic of Germany, weapons were sent to a war zone. “And always carefully consider heavy equipment. We’ll continue that.” Scholz added: “At the same time, we’re not just doing everything that one or the other is asking for.” Because he swore in his oath of office to avert damage from the German people. “That includes protecting our country and our allies from danger.”

The full speech will be broadcast by several TV channels on Sunday evening at 6.45pm.

Update from May 8, 3:45 p.m.: In the evening, Chancellor Olaf Scholz is to appear on television screens in Germany. Then he wants to address the population with a pre-recorded speech. It should also go to the Ukraine war. Apart from the traditional New Year’s speech, his predecessor Angela Merkel (CDU) rarely addressed German citizens directly.

Shortly before Scholz’ speech on the anniversary of the end of the world war: Selenskyj accuses Putin of “a new version of Nazism”.

First report: Berlin – In many countries, the end of the Second World War is remembered on May 8th. The celebrations are overshadowed by the escalated Ukraine conflict. Not only Kyiv fears special plans by Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin on this day of remembrance. The CIA secret service also judges the situation.

Putin tries to misuse the memory for his expansion goals. Germany under Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) is now faced with the task of redeeming the much-vaunted obligation of “Never again!” to the Ukrainians fighting for life and freedom without diminishing the liberating role of today’s aggressor Russia on this important day of remembrance.

Scholz wants to give a television speech about this. Bundestag President Bärbel Bas (SPD) is currently in Kyiv for the commemorative events. She may also speak to the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Scholz speech 77 years after the Second World War – Selenskyj sends video message

Zelenskyi, meanwhile, has drawn parallels between the German invasion of World War II and the current Russian invasion. “In Ukraine, they organized a bloody rerun of Nazism,” he said in a black-and-white video this Sunday (May 8). It was taken in front of the rubble of an apartment building in the Kiev suburb of Borodyanka.

“A fanatical imitation of the regime, its ideas, actions, words and symbols. A maddeningly detailed rendition of his bestialities and alibis that supposedly give this villain a sacred purpose,” Zelenskyy continued.

Scholz with a TV speech on the anniversary of the end of the world war – Putin is planning a military parade in Moscow

Before Bas, the CDU chairman Friedrich Merz was in Kyiv on May 3rd. A trip by Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) is also planned for the coming days.

Relations between Berlin and Kyiv had been extremely tense in the past few weeks because of President Frank-Walter Steinmeier’s invitation from Ukraine. In Berlin, this was seen as an affront. According to the Office of the Federal President, the irritation was cleared up during a phone call between Steinmeier and Zelensky on May 5.

Putin plans to speak at the traditional grand military parade in Moscow on Monday (May 9), Russia’s “Day of Victory” over Nazi Germany. He is expected to set the direction for the war against Ukraine. (dpa/AFP/frs)

