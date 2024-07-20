Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 07/20/2024 – 11:46

At a ceremony marking the anniversary of the bombing of the dictator, the chancellor said that the attempt to overthrow the Nazi regime in 1944 failed, but that the unifying goals of the resistance fighters remained. Members of the German political class, including Chancellor Olaf Scholz, participated in a ceremony on Saturday (20/07) marking the 80th anniversary of the attempted assassination of Adolf Hitler by German army officers during World War II.

“The attempted coup on July 20, 1944, failed. But the unifying goals of the resistance did not fail,” Scholz said during the commemoration ceremony in Berlin, which took place in a courtyard of Berlin’s Bendlerblock, a military complex that now houses the German Resistance Memorial. It was here that some of the main members of the plot were executed in 1944.

In his speech, Scholz also said that the plot against Hitler proved that there was an alternative to the Nazi dictatorship and that resistance and the building of a better Germany were possible.

“There is an alternative to the Nazi dictatorship. There is the other, better Germany – liberal, democratic, based on the rule of law,” Scholz said.

Outrage

On July 20, 1944, Colonel Claus Schenk von Stauffenberg, a member of a core group of officers and aristocrats who had turned against Hitler, planted a bomb at the headquarters known as the “Wolf’s Lair” in the former East Prussia, now within the borders of Poland.

But the bomb that Stauffenberg hid in a suitcase left in the room where the Nazi dictator was attending a conference did not achieve its objective. Hitler suffered only a few injuries. That same day, an attempted coup to remove the Nazis from power, known as “Operation Valkyrie,” failed. The colonel and hundreds of members of the resistance, including military personnel, aristocrats, religious figures and conservative politicians, were executed one by one in the days and weeks that followed.

Tributes

In his speech, Scholz stressed that citizens of modern Germany do not need to undertake risky actions such as assassinating a dictator. But the chancellor called on citizens to engage in democratic processes and oppose extremism.

“Our democracy depends on our tireless efforts, the efforts of each and every one of us,” Scholz said.

German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who also attended the ceremony, was another who called on Germans to “protect democracy”.

“Resistance against National Socialism was necessary because Weimar democracy did not have the necessary support,” the president said, referring to the short-lived democratic republic of 1919-1933 that was abolished by the Nazis.

Steinmeier also stated that citizens should not allow themselves to be carried away by hatred. “Violence destroys democracy.”

Recalling the 1944 bombing, Steinmeier said Stauffenberg and his co-conspirators were not “perfect heroes” but people “who did the right thing at the right time at great risk to themselves and their families.”

Also on Saturday, Scholz and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius attended a swearing-in ceremony for around 400 recruits in the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr).

German ambivalence

Stauffenberg’s legacy in post-war Germany has stirred mixed feelings in the country. Some see him as a hero of the anti-Nazi resistance movement, but others see him as an opportunist who only turned against the Nazi dictator when Germany’s defeat became inevitable.

Historian Wolfgang Benz told the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper in 2019, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the attack, that it was important for Germans to remember the broader resistance movement against Nazism, and not just the military officers involved in the July 20 plot. “Conservatives have always focused on military resistance, but it came too late. [na guerra]”, he said.

jps (dpa, DW, ots)