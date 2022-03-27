Home page politics

Chancellor Olaf Scholz was a guest on the ARD program “Anne Will”. © Wolfgang Borrs/NDR/dpa

The federal government wants to invest an additional 100 billion euros in defense. Now a first major armaments project is emerging, for which part of the money could be used.

Berlin – Chancellor Olaf Scholz is considering setting up a missile defense shield for the whole of Germany based on the Israeli model.

“That’s definitely one of the things we’re discussing, for good reason,” said the SPD politician on the ARD program “Anne Will” when asked whether a protective shield against rocket attacks like the one in Israel should be stretched across the country .

In justifying the possible billion-euro project, he said with a view to Russia: “We must all prepare for the fact that we have a neighbor who is currently prepared to use violence to assert his interests. That’s why we have to make ourselves so strong together that this doesn’t happen.”

Scholz did not want to comment on the details yet. “I have resolved not to divulge the details of a plan that has not yet been finalized.”

“Arrow 3” can destroy missiles in the stratosphere

The “Bild am Sonntag” had previously reported on the plan. After that, the acquisition of the Israeli system “Arrow 3” is considered. It is capable of destroying long-range missiles very high above the Earth, well into the stratosphere, the second of five layers of Earth’s atmosphere. The Bundeswehr has not yet been able to do this.

According to “BamS”, the costs would be two billion euros. The system would be operational by 2025. After the start of the Ukraine war, Scholz announced a 100 billion euro program to upgrade the German armed forces. On Wednesday he discussed this with Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht and Inspector General Eberhard Zorn.

No tax increases to finance the crisis

Scholz rejected tax increases to finance the consequences of the war and reaffirmed the validity of the debt brake. He referred to the agreements of the traffic light parties in their coalition agreement. “We have reached an understanding in the coalition between the three parties on the issues of both the debt brake and the issue of tax increases. And all three of them will ultimately stick to them.”

“Dramatic measures” in the case of chemical weapons use

Scholz threatened Russian President Vladimir Putin with “dramatic measures” if chemical weapons were used. “The use of biological and chemical weapons must not take place and that is why we are all so explicit, so explicit on this issue,” he said. There are already considerations about such measures, said Scholz, but did not become more specific. However, he made it clear that even if Russia used chemical or biological weapons, NATO would not enter the war over Ukraine. “NATO will not become a party to the war, that’s clear.”

Change of power in Russia “not the goal of NATO”

Scholz also made it clear that NATO is not seeking a change of power in Russia: “That is not the goal of NATO, nor of the American President, by the way.” The Chancellor was responding to a statement by US President Joe Biden, who on Saturday because of the war in Ukraine openly questioned the rule of Russian President Vladimir Putin. “For God’s sake, this man can’t stay in power,” Biden said.

Scholz pointed out that he had discussed this question with Biden during his inaugural visit to the White House – even before the Ukraine war. “We are both completely in agreement that regime change (regime change) is not an object or goal of the politics that we pursue together.” It is “the matter of the peoples and nations themselves” to fight for their freedom.

Gas billions: Russia can “do nothing” with it

Scholz rejected the criticism that Germany was helping to finance the Ukraine war with its energy imports from Russia. “Russia currently cannot do anything with the money it has in its accounts because of our sanctions,” he said. It’s about a few hundred billion in foreign exchange reserves. “Therefore, it is very unlikely that this connection even exists.” dpa