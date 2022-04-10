Home page politics

Of: Florian Naumann

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (left) and CDU leader Friedrich Merz in the Bundestag. © Christian Spicker/Imago

With the Bundeswehr special fund, another Scholz project could be on the brink: the CDU raises allegations – and sees the traffic light as having problems.

Berlin – After the bursting of compulsory vaccination, the traffic light coalition of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) could face the next defeat – this time it is about the loudly announced special fund of 100 billion euros for the Bundeswehr. Because in order to anchor the project in the Basic Law, Scholz needs the support of the Union. This is exactly what threatens CDU* boss Friedrich Merz to fail.

Ironically, a turbulent conflict* in the Bundestag seems to be repeated on the sidelines of the compulsory vaccination debate: Merz accuses the SPD of not sufficiently promoting a compromise with the CDU and CSU.

Scholz’ Bundeswehr special fund: CDU raises allegations – and sets conditions

Merz made allegations on Sunday (April 10) on the ARD program “Report from Berlin”. Six weeks have passed since Scholz’s “time change” government statement. So far, however, there has only been one conversation between the government and the Union.

One for the coming week had been canceled. The next should take place in just over two weeks. “If this continues, it will be very, very difficult,” warned the Union faction leader. The problem is not due to his group, Merz explained: “We want to come to a common result,” he assured. “We want and we must help the Bundeswehr.”

However, there are big differences of opinion in the traffic light coalition*. The government must nevertheless have its own majority for a simple law and “enlist all deputies of the government factions” for the amendment of the Basic Law. Then the Union would like to help to achieve a two-thirds majority.

Merz teases against traffic lights – rings between the Greens, FDP and SPD for the special fund

When asked whether the Union would do the same if one or two votes were missing, Merz said it would not fail because of one or two votes. “But we are not replacing large groups here, and we are not replacing individual factions from the federal government either.”

Most recently, there was an argument in the traffic light about whether the “special fund” should only be used strictly for Bundeswehr expenditures, or whether other fields, such as development policy, should also be taken into account. The Greens, for example, publicly doubted that the Bundeswehr’s financial needs are actually 100 billion. Meanwhile, an ex-army general has already drawn up a kind of wish list*.

As things stand, the Union only wants to support the plans if the 100 billion euros only go to the Bundeswehr. “The traffic light factions SPD and Greens are not ready for a real and honest change in times,” said Mathias Middelberg, Vice President of the Union faction New Osnabrück newspaper.

Ukraine conflict and the consequences: Bundeswehr money should be included in the Basic Law – dispute between traffic lights and Union

The planned rearmament of the Bundeswehr is a result of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine*. With the approval of the Union faction, Scholz plans to secure 100 billion euros for the Bundeswehr as a special fund via the Basic Law. For the necessary two-thirds majority in Parliament, the coalition also needs the Union.

Already on Thursday, the Union and traffic light factions in the Bundestag had made violent accusations. Although there were proponents in both camps at least for precautions towards compulsory corona vaccination, both the application supported by Scholz for compulsory vaccination from the age of 60 and a phased model by the Union ultimately failed. CDU politicians accused the traffic light of not having spoken seriously enough about compromise options. Such a compromise would have been necessary in the first place because there was an unspoken dissent in the government factions about compulsory vaccination. (fn/dpa) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.