Bdon’t you smoke stimulants for sets like that? On Friday, Chancellor Olaf Scholz called out to his listeners on Munich’s Marienplatz: “Anyone who walks around as a dove of peace is a fallen angel who has come from hell.” This is how he wanted to clip the wings of those opposed to the war. The inclined cannabis connoisseur asks himself: Can you formulate so creatively without a hit on the joint? Badly asked: Was the chancellor high as hell?

No this can not be. “No, never,” he said in an interview with Sat.1/ProSieben on Sunday evening when asked if he had ever smoked a joint. “No, not even a single puff.” An old Juso revolutionary who has never puffed on a hash cigarette? Hard to believe in view of its political origins in Hamburg’s left-wing milieu.

Barack Obama had an early fondness for smoking weed

Some cabinet colleagues have more expertise in this uplifting discipline. Minister of Agriculture Cem Özdemir can not only come up with botany for professional reasons. “Let’s put it this way: I’m not completely unfamiliar with smoking weed,” he once replied when asked if he smoked cannabis himself. And according to the “Bild” interview, Karl Lauterbach “tried out the substance intensively once”. But his first was his last.



Olaf Scholz

:



Image: AFP



The coalition partners from the FDP were already further along. Almost 20 years ago, the then General Secretary Cornelia Pieper found suspicious plants that her son had nursed, unintentionally of course. The head of the Greens at the time and today’s Environment Minister Steffi Lemke then offered the offspring a place in the Green Youth.

Even some presidents have a soft spot for cannabis. Barack Obama’s early penchant for smoking weed is even noted in his biography. Party colleague Bill Clinton admitted during the 1992 presidential campaign that he had tried marijuana “once or twice”. But: “I didn’t inhale and I didn’t try it again.” Comedian Johnny Carson is said to have said: “That’s the problem with the Democrats: Even if they do something wrong, they don’t do it right.”







Given the lack of experience with weed, can the chancellor still walk around as a dove of peace these days? No never. As a fallen angel, he could perhaps get a taste of the Green Youth.