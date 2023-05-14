The Kyiv authorities are ready to peacefully end the conflict in Ukraine, but not on Russia’s terms. This was stated on Sunday, May 14, by the German Chancellor at a joint press conference with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Ukraine is ready for peace. But it requires our support so that there is no frozen conflict and peace dictated by Russia, ”Scholz quotes Spiegel.

The German Chancellor also noted that this statement should be covered everywhere.

Earlier that day, the Italian Foreign Minister said that the country was ready to consider the issue of resolving the conflict in Ukraine only on the basis of the ten points of Zelensky’s “peace plan”. According to him, the rest of the proposals will mean the defeat of Kyiv.

The day before, Zelensky rejected the initiatives of the Vatican to resolve the conflict. He stated that Ukraine does not need intermediaries. The head of state clarified that the settlement of the conflict should be based on the formula put forward by Kiev, and added that he had nothing to talk about with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Zelensky also discussed the Ukrainian “peace formula” with Italian Prime Minister George Meloni.

On May 10, the Secretary of State of the Vatican, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, announced contacts with Moscow and Kiev on the issue of a “peace mission”, which Pope Francis announced on April 30.

On April 26, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Kyiv was demonstrating its rejection of any sound initiatives aimed at a politico-diplomatic settlement of the crisis and was putting forward ultimatums with obviously unrealistic demands.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.