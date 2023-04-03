Home page politics

From: Lucas Maier

Split

Olaf Scholz is traveling to Romania for his inaugural visit. A meeting with the head of state of Moldova is also planned. Russia is threatening in the background.

Bucharest – Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) is scheduled for an inaugural visit to Romania on Monday (April 3). A meeting with President Klaus Ioannis and Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca is planned in the capital Bucharest.

In addition, Scholz and Ioannis are to meet the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, according to the Federal Chancellery. The meeting will focus on energy, European and security policies. Scholz will also talk to his Romanian colleagues about further support for Moldova. Moldova is located between Romania and Ukraine.

Scholz in Romania: Chancellor should meet Moldova’s President Sandu

Moldova was listed as an EU candidate country along with Ukraine in June 2022. The country with around 2.6 million inhabitants is one of the poorest in Europe. The country has been in conflict with Russia over the Transnistria region since 1990. The area declared itself a republic under Russian influence. Internationally, Transnistria is not recognized as a state.

Scholz expected for the first visit to Romania: Moldova will be a key topic at the meeting. (Archive image) © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

In 1992, there were brief armed conflicts between Transnistria and Moldova. Since then, experts have described the conflict as “frozen”. Since the start of the Ukraine war, the conflict has threatened to escalate again. It was only in February 2023 that Vladimir Putin annulled a decree from 2012, according to which the conflict over Transnistria could only be resolved by maintaining Moldova’s territorial integrity and neutrality, according to the Baden-Württemberg State Center for Civic Education.

Moldova fears Russia’s influence: Kremlin wants to prevent westward orientation

Russian troops have been in Transnistria since 1990. At the beginning of March, a research team from WDR, NDR and Suddeutscher Zeitung and international partners a Kremlin strategy paper out of. The research showed that Russia had already set itself the goal in the summer of 2021 of preventing Moldova from orienting itself towards the west and expanding Russian influence.

In Moldova, the Russian secret service FSB is said to be active in many areas. The opposition party Shor is also said to be controlled by Moscow. The aim is the “creation of a vassal state that is subordinate to the will of Moscow,” writes the Southgerman newspaper about Russia’s plans.

Moldova warns of Russian attempts to overthrow – conversation with Scholz on Monday

The political leadership around pro-European President Sandu warned in February of possible attempts to overthrow Moldova by Russia and of false flag actions. Moldova sees EU accession as the only chance to escape Russian influence.

In the first half of the year In 2022 there were attacks in the Transnistria region given. The radio masts of a Russian transmitter were blown up and the building of the local secret service in Tiraspol was shelled. The Transnistrian separatists and Russia blame Ukraine for the attacks, like the dpa writes. Kyiv rejected the allegations. (Lucas Maier)