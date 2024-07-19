Home page politics

From: George Anastasiadis

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the traffic light government should seriously prepare for a second term for Donald Trump (l.) instead of being condescending like Merkel, says Georg Anastasiadis © J. Scott Applewhite/dpa / Kay Nietfeld/dpa / Montage: IPPEN.MEDIA

Angela Merkel once tried to be condescending towards US President Trump. Berlin should not repeat this mistake now. A commentary by Georg Anastasiadis.

The Republican convention is over, but for Germany the problems are just beginning: If Donald Trump wins the election in November, and that is likely, there will be pure Trump. Unlike in 2016, there will no longer be Vice President Mike Pence, who as a transatlanticist kept his boss in check and stood up for the NATO support promise, but rather JD Vance. But he is more likely to cheer Trump on.

Politics in Berlin rightly has a bad feeling about things. If you listen to German journalists’ TV broadcasts from the USA, the concern they express about the future is only surpassed by the gesture of great contempt for Trump and his voters. But the German tendency to be a know-it-all and to moralize, and, when neither of these things works, to complain, is no longer of any help.

German politicians must talk to Trump

Because Europe cannot stand on its own two feet. Angela Merkel had already recognized the turning point in her relationship with the USA in 2017, when she classified Trump’s USA as no longer a reliable partner. But nothing came of it, as is so often the case with the Chancellor (especially after Putin’s annexation of Crimea): She let him down with his justified demands for greater German defense payments, watched idly as the Bundeswehr declined, and instead tried to score points with the domestic audience with condescending remarks about Trump – not a good idea when dealing with narcissists.

Initiatives for more joint security efforts within the EU also fizzled out. And Olaf Scholz is hardly doing any better today. Despite urgent warnings from Defense Minister Boris Pistorius The cash-strapped traffic light coalition has just radically cut the requested defense budget.

What should Trump, who is no friend of quiet tones himself, think of these baselessly loud-mouthed Europeans? Trump is a show-off, but also a “deal maker”. Whether we like it or not, we will have to deal with the future US administration and look for common ground in order to guarantee Europe’s security. It is now too late to quickly set up an EU army. Much would be gained if our politicians could overcome their disgust for Trump and at least start a conversation with America’s presumed future decision-makers. If only to avoid leaving the field to Putin, who knows how to deal with autocrats.