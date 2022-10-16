Home page politics

Olaf Scholz with Christian Lindner and Robert Habeck in the Chancellery in early October. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

Chancellor Scholz has now intervened in the deadlocked dispute over the running times of the three remaining nuclear power plants. A meeting with Lindner and Habeck was initially unsuccessful.

Berlin – Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) met with Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) and Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) on Sunday to explore a solution to the dispute over the lifespan of the three remaining nuclear power plants.

The meeting ended in the afternoon, and confidentiality was agreed on the content, as the German Press Agency learned from government circles. According to information from the dpa, a continuation of the talks was prepared for Monday. However, there was initially no official announcement.

At the beginning of the conversation, there was no sign of a compromise. The Greens want to keep the two southern German nuclear power plants Isar 2 and Neckarwestheim 2 in reserve until April 15 and continue to use them to generate electricity if necessary. The third remaining Emsland nuclear power plant, on the other hand, is to be finally shut down on January 1, 2023.

In view of the sharp rise in energy prices, the FDP, on the other hand, is demanding that all three power plants continue to operate until 2024 and, if necessary, that nuclear power plants that have already been shut down be reactivated.

The SPD does not position itself clearly in the dispute, but is more on the side of the Greens. Above all, she insists on finding a quick, pragmatic solution. dpa