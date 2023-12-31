Scholz mentioned Putin and gas in New Year's address

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz mentioned Russian President Vladimir Putin in his New Year's address. About it writes Die Welt.

According to Scholz, Russia started the conflict in the center of Europe, and after that Putin “turned off the gas tap.”

Scholz has already spoken out about problems with gas and blamed it on the Russian president. In early December, speaking at the congress of the Social Democratic Party of Germany, the Chancellor said that on world markets they had to pay ten times more for gas than before. “It was Russia that stopped supplying Europe with energy, it was the Russian president who stopped gas supplies,” Scholz emphasized.

In Russia they called the politician’s words absurd. Economist Vitaly Kolshatov said that this situation in Europe was influenced by the actions of the European Union, which previously received Russian energy resources at wholesale prices.