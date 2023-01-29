The German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, met this Saturday (28), in Buenos Aires, with the Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, at the beginning of a tour of South America, in which he will also travel to Chile and Brazil.

“We agreed to deepen bilateral trade relations and, for that, the European Union (EU) agreement with Mercosur is essential. Our objective is to reach a quick conclusion” of the negotiations, Scholz told the press after the meeting with the Argentine head of state.

Fernández, in turn, spoke with Scholz about his previous conversations with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Brazil and Argentina’s intention that “we can, once and for all, conclude” the EU-Mercosur agreement.

Scholz began a South American tour in Argentina, which will also take him to Chile and Brazil, where he will be the first leader of the Western powers to meet with Lula since he assumed his third term on January 1.

Scholz’s visit to the region aims to expand bilateral trade, the flow of investments and the financing of projects in the three countries.

According to the Argentine Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Germany, Argentina’s main trading partner in the European Union, with an exchange of 3.6 billion dollars in 2022, has shown interest in the development and export of renewable energies.

After the bilateral meeting, the leaders of the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding on the transition to clean energy and a letter of intent to strengthen cooperation in the area of ​​startups and the knowledge economy.

On Sunday, after visiting the Monument to the Victims of State Terrorism in the last Argentine dictatorship (1976-1983), Scholz will travel to Chile, where he will meet with President Gabriel Boric.

On Monday, the German Chancellor will travel to Brasília, where a summit between the largest European and Latin American economies will take place.