From: Patrick Mayer

Olaf Scholz will travel to Israel on Tuesday. Berlin wants to know what Tel Aviv needs from Germany. It is also likely to be about German citizens in Lebanon.

Tel Aviv – In the middle of the war in Israel, Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) is traveling this Tuesday (October 17th) to the country in the Middle East that has been treacherously attacked by Hamas.

Scholz with Netanyahu in Israel: role as mediator regarding Palestinian refugees?

“This is really a sign of solidarity. He is the first prime minister to visit Israel. And we see that as incredibly important. And we are happy that he is visiting us – especially at this time,” said the Israeli ambassador to Germany, Ron Prosors, to the TV station World. But Scholz’s visit is likely to be about much more than just solidarity.

Ultimately, Tel Aviv hopes that Berlin will play a mediating role with Egypt regarding the Palestinian refugees. And tens of thousands of Germans are still in Israel, while it is uncertain whether the Jewish state will also be attacked by the Shiite Hezbollah. IPPEN.MEDIA analyzes what Scholz should talk to Netanyahu about.

Solidarity visit: Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz (right, SPD) travels to Israel and meets with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Archive photo) © IMAGO/Christian Ditsch

Scholz visits Netanyahu in Israel: talks with Egypt about Palestinians

Mediation with Egypt regarding Palestinian civilians: Prosors explained that he hoped that Scholz would be successful in mediating in Egypt, where the Chancellor is apparently also traveling. Cairo should open the border crossing on the southern Gaza Strip to civilian Palestinian refugees, said the diplomat. “We are at least trying not to harm them,” he said: “If Egypt opens this border crossing, then they have a place where they can be.” According to UN emergency aid coordinator Martin Griffiths, around a million people have moved from the northern Gaza Strip to the Gaza Strip fled south. It is currently unclear what will happen to these people in the event of an expected Israeli ground offensive.

Scholz in Israel: Hamas and Samidoun should be banned in Germany

Quick ban on Hamas and Samidoun in Germany: Tel Aviv expects clear signals against Hamas and other radical Islamist organizations in the Federal Republic. The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution wants to quickly and decisively enforce the ban on activities against Hamas and the ban on the pro-Palestinian network Samidoun, it said on Monday. “We are working with all available capacities to ensure that the measures are implemented as quickly as possible,” explained Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution Thomas Haldenwang.

Vigilant authorities: Police protection for the Jewish museum and synagogue in Munich. © IMAGO / Wolfgang Maria Weber

Scholz visits Israel: Jewish communities in Germany should be protected

Security guarantees for Jewish communities in Germany: In 2021, the Jewish population in Germany was estimated at 225,000 people. According to the Central Welfare Agency of Jews in Germany (ZWST), around 91,000 members were organized in 105 Jewish communities nationwide in 2022. The Jewish community in Berlin now praised the protection provided by the Berlin police. “The protection of Jewish institutions has been strengthened visibly and invisibly,” said community chairman Gideon Joffe on Monday: “Cooperation with the security authorities is going well.” But: On the night of Monday, for example, an Israeli flag was displayed in front of the house of the Aachen city region taken from a mast and burned. State security is investigating.

German citizens flying out of Israel: a Bundeswehr Airbus A400M. (Symbolic photo) © IMAGO / Funke Photo Services

Scholz in Israel: Tens of thousands of Germans are still there

Security guarantees for Germans in Israel: After the devastating attack by the terrorist militia Hamas, around 3,000 Germans were able to leave the country with various offers from the federal government. This also included several Bundeswehr flights. The Foreign Office announced this on Monday. In addition, a four-digit number of Germans left Israel independently on commercial flights or ferries. However, there were around 100,000 Germans in the country at the time of the massacres. This means that tens of thousands of German citizens are still on site. Berlin is hoping for security guarantees for them.

In action off the Lebanese coast: the German corvette “Oldenburg”. © IMAGO / BildFunkMV

Scholz with Netanyahu in Israel: Bundeswehr is preparing a possible evacuation mission in Lebanon

Security guarantees for the Bundeswehr: Again Mirror reports, the Bundeswehr is preparing for a military evacuation operation to possibly rescue German citizens from Israel and Lebanon. That’s why the 1st Airborne Brigade, paratrooper units from Seedorf, the 36th Combat Helicopter Regiment and the Air Force were put on heightened alert, he writes Mirror. The federal government’s crisis team is assuming that the Lebanese terrorist militia Hezbollah could also get involved in the war.

The Israeli army’s expected ground offensive against Hamas had not yet begun on Monday evening. What can Scholz still achieve with Netanyahu before this? (pm)