Refugees are besieging the border to Italy: Prime Minister Meloni therefore wants Scholz’s support. In return, Rome is helping the chancellor out of the energy squeeze.

Rome – During the election campaign, Giorgia Meloni was still “allergic” to Germany. But after her inauguration, Italy’s new head of government suddenly struck a conciliatory tone. Because the influx of refugees at the borders is not slowing down – and without German approval, the post-fascist will not achieve any change in EU asylum law. That is why the government in Rome is now ensnaring Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). The bait offer: the solution to all hydrogen problems. What is behind the new community of convenience?

Scholz meets Meloni: debate on refugees when visiting Rome

In any case, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) is expected to pay a state visit to Rome on Thursday (June 8). Parallel to the meeting of EU interior ministers, the head of government wants to discuss the refugee problem at Europe’s external borders with Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. It is the chancellor’s first trip to the Italian capital since the leader of the far-right Fratelli d’Italia party took power in October.

Before visiting Rome: Scholz assures Italy of help in dealing with refugees

Before leaving for Rome, Scholz assured the host country of his solidarity in taking in refugees. Italy, Greece and other EU states on the Mediterranean face a major challenge because the number of refugees arriving there is increasing, the SPD politician told the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera and added: “And we must not leave Italy and the others alone with this, but pursue an approach of solidarity and responsibility.”

At the same time, Scholz campaigned for an agreement on a fundamental reform of the European asylum system. “We need a solidarity-based distribution of responsibility and responsibility between the EU states as well as compliance with the standards for those seeking protection in the asylum procedures and during integration in the EU states.”

Refugee crisis: In addition to Scholz and Meloni, the interior ministers also meet at the EU summit

Parallel to the Chancellor’s trip, the interior ministers of the European Union (EU) are trying to initiate a major reform of the European asylum system in Luxembourg. It is about a much more rigid handling of migrants with no prospects of staying and a duty to support the particularly heavily burdened member states at the EU’s external borders, which also includes Italy. However, the new course is highly controversial – even within the German traffic light government. The Greens in particular are bothered by a tougher crackdown.

In Italy, meanwhile, the population insists on a clear course. Above all, Meloni owes her electoral success last year to the promise to stop the migration flows from North Africa. But so far she has not been able to follow up her slogans with action. Meloni’s record is rather meager. More than 50,000 refugees have arrived in Italy since the beginning of 2023, four times as many as a year earlier. And there could be more. The Italian foreign intelligence service AISE had warned that another 700,000 migrants were ready to make the dangerous journey across the Mediterranean, the reported Berlin morning post.

Deportation and asylum procedures: that’s what Meloni wants from Scholz

Against this background, Meloni wants to implement the asylum procedures in third countries, the faster deportation of rejected asylum seekers and the fight against smuggling gangs at EU level. But for that she needs the backing of Scholz. It seems clear to her that she won’t get it through a confrontation course. Already after taking office, she surprised many observers because she did not follow Putin’s cuddling course and instead loudly supported the EU sanctions. She also rejected her quote that she was “allergic” to Germany. “I have no idea when I should have said that,” she said very tamely on her first visit to Berlin.

Prime Minister’s leverage: Italy should supply Germany with hydrogen

In addition to the soft tones, Prime Minister Meloni also has a large leverage up his sleeve, namely the export of 4.4 megatons of green hydrogen from North Africa. For example, the Italian gas network operator SNAM, which has been working with the German Allianz Capital Partners since 2016, operates the “South H2 Corridor” route, which is to run from Tunisia and Algeria via Italy and Austria to Bavaria by 2030 at the latest. In this way, 1.7 megatons could reach Germany and a large part of the demand for the desired energy transition could be covered. It is unlikely that the Chancellor can say no to that. (jkf/with dpa)