Home page politics

From: Stefan Krieger

Press Split

Chancellor Scholz speaks in the Bundestag about the traffic light government’s budget crisis. A debate is planned after the government statement. The news ticker.

Government statement for the Household : Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the consequences of the verdict

for the : Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the consequences of the verdict Supplementary budget 2023: CDU leader Friedrich Merz announces examination

2023: CDU leader Friedrich Merz announces examination This News ticker on the debate in the Bundestag about the traffic light coalition’s budget crisis is constantly updated.

Berlin – In a government statement to the Bundestag today, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) wants to comment on the consequences of the Karlsruhe budget ruling for his government’s policies. The Chancellor’s 25-minute speech, which is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., will be followed by a two-hour debate in the plenary session in which the opposition wants to take a hard line against the traffic light coalition’s budget policy. The Federal Constitutional Court had declared parts of the 2023 federal budget unconstitutional.

On Monday (November 27th), the Federal Cabinet approved a supplementary budget, which is intended to subsequently place the financial planning for the current year on a basis that complies with the Basic Law. The Bundestag is scheduled to discuss this draft for the first time next Friday.

Olaf Scholz makes a government statement in the Bundestag. © ODD ANDERSEN/afp

Budget crisis: Union calls on Chancellor to act

Before the government declaration in the Bundestag, Union politicians demanded leadership from the Chancellor in the budget crisis. The opposition called on Scholz to use his government statement to change course. “The Chancellor must announce a fundamental change in his policy,” demanded Union parliamentary group leader Friedrich Merz (CDU). “I expect a second turning point speech with significant corrections.” The Chancellor must explain how he wants to put the 2023 and 2024 budgets on a solid footing, said Union parliamentary group vice-president Jens Spahn Rhenish Post.

The opposition had urged Scholz to comment on the consequences of the verdict in the Bundestag or with a television speech. The Chancellor then released a video message on Friday. In it, he assured citizens that they would make quick decisions about how to proceed and emphasized that state aid in particular emergencies was still possible. However, there are now clear guidelines for this.

North Rhine-Westphalia’s Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst complained that the traffic lights had managed to ruin Germany’s reputation as an anchor of stability in two years. The Chancellor has it in his own hands to turn things around – “with honesty instead of constant tricks,” he told him Editorial network Germany. Saxony’s head of government Michael Kretschmer (both CDU) said this Daily Mirrorit’s about preventing a national crisis.

Traffic light coalition: An overview of the Scholz cabinet View photo series

Federal budget: Union wants to examine supplementary budget

Merz announced on Monday that the supplementary budget would be closely examined. Only then will the group decide whether to take the matter to the Constitutional Court, he said. With the construction planned by the traffic light, there seems to be a way to make the supplementary budget conform to the constitution.

“That doesn’t mean we agree to the budget. I don’t see that,” emphasized Merz and added: “But I don’t see the question of whether we should sue against it at the moment.” However, everything is open for the 2024 budget, which still has to be revised by the traffic light. “If the federal government is of the opinion that it should also declare an exceptional emergency situation for 2024, then I do not see this as constitutional, at least from today’s perspective.” Then the Union will take action against it again if necessary.

Lindner expects tough negotiations on the 2024 budget

Finance Minister Christian Lindner has already prepared the traffic light factions in the Bundestag for tough negotiations about the budget for the coming year. “Considerable efforts will still be required to finalize the 2024 federal budget,” wrote the FDP politician in a letter to the SPD, Greens and FDP factions, which was published by the German press agency is present. “We will have to have intensive discussions that will not always be easy.”

FDP parliamentary group leader Christian Dürr meanwhile swore citizens to adopt austerity measures in the next few years. “We will have to exercise moderation well beyond this election period,” he told the star. He also confirmed in the ARD daily topicsthat the FDP supports the debt brake. (Ed. with agencies)