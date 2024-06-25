Home page politics

From: Sonja Thomaser

Press Split

The Federal Chancellor will speak in the Bundestag about the upcoming discussions between the EU and NATO. However, the parliament will probably be particularly critical of a minister from the FDP.

Berlin – Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) will give a government statement in the Bundestag on Wednesday (1 p.m.) on the upcoming EUsummit on Thursday and Friday in Brussels. The SPD politician also wants to comment on the planned NATO summit, which will take place in Washington from July 9 to 11.

The heads of state and government of the major European party families agreed on Tuesday to nominate CDU politician Ursula von der Leyen for a second term as President of the EU Commission. This is expected to happen at the summit on Thursday and Friday.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) is “quite confident that we will get the budget underway in July.” © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Traffic light coalition: Habeck and Stark-Watzinger answer questions

In the afternoon, two ministers from the traffic light coalition will again be answering questions in parliament. This time it is the turn of Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) and Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger.

The FDP politician recently came under pressure in the funding scandal in connection with a letter from lecturers who had criticized the police clearing of a pro-Palestinian protest camp. Before the government questioning, Stark-Watzinger will also be questioned on this in the Bundestag’s Education Committee.

Scholz’s speech will be followed by a one-and-a-half-hour debate. (sot with afp/dpa)