Olaf Scholz: The Chancellor will make a government statement on Thursday. (Archive photo) © Imago/Felix Zahn

Chancellor Scholz speaks to Parliament on Thursday. You can find the latest on the government clarification here in the news ticker.

Government statement planned: Olaf Scholz comments on the EU summit

Topics of the European Council in Brussels are aid for Ukraine and a strategy for China

Criticism in advance: Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann warns Scholz and Germany against dealing with China

Berlin – Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) will make a government statement on next week’s EU summit on Thursday (June 22, 9 a.m.) in the Bundestag. This is followed by an 80-minute plenary debate. Topics of the meeting of the European heads of state and government on June 29th and 30th are in particular the China strategy of the EU and further support for Ukraine against the Russian war of aggression.

During the visit of China’s Prime Minister Li Qiang, there were already indications of the path Germany, under the leadership of Chancellor Olaf Scholz, would like to take with regard to China. Scholz vowed to work with China. Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann promptly criticized “Maischberger” (ARD): The FDP politician criticized that “in a free country like Germany” no questions were allowed to the Chinese prime minister. She warned against underestimating China’s aspirations to power. It could be similar on Thursday in the Bundestag.

Government statement by Olaf Scholz in the Bundestag:

Later, for the first time, Parliament will discuss the federal government’s draft law to speed up approval procedures in the transport sector (from 12 p.m.). At the request of the Union faction from the CDU and CSU, a topical hour on the promotion of infrastructure will also take place in the afternoon. The members of parliament then vote on the government’s plans for changes to alternative prison sentences and on the proposal to erect a memorial for Jehovah’s Witnesses who were persecuted and murdered during the Nazi era. (lrg/dpa)