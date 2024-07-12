EU, Italy increasingly isolated. Macron and Scholz do not invite Meloni to the summit

TO Washington the summit of the took place Borna useful opportunity for European leaders to negotiate in view of the nominations EUthe vote is scheduled for next July 18th and therefore time is running out. But despite the political upheavals in Germany And Francewith Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Emmanuel Macron increasingly weakened, there seem to have been no real advantages for Italy. The exclusion of the Conservatives from the negotiations Melonswhich led to the division of top EU nominations between popular, socialist and liberal – the three European groups that will make up the parliamentary majority – stings. The fact then – reports La Stampa – that Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz have gathered on the sidelines of NATOin the United States, once again without involving Meloni, makes it difficult to imagine a rapprochement. I relationships of the Prime Minister with the French President and the German Chancellor remain icy. Meloni could get a Vice-Presidency in the European Parliamentbut Italy’s isolation from the games that matter remains evident, as confirmed by last night’s summit between Germany and France.

The suggestion that is coming to Meloni from various quarters – continues La Stampa – is to go beyond purely political intereststhe partisan recriminations. In these days even the companies, through Confindustriathey let her know that it is not secondary to have a Commission that is not embittered towards Italy, but collaborative, when in the autumn there will be negotiations to be made debt repayment margins. Brothers of Italy will not drive any parliamentary commission in the new Eurochamber, but has chosen to focus on a Vice-Presidency of the Chamber. A solution more of prestige than substance, which perhaps will not please the many Italian lobbyists who are buzzing around the headquarters of the European Parliament in Brussels these days, but which will give Giorgia Meloni’s party a greater weight in institutional terms and the possibility of to engrave in the office of the presidency. First, however, the vote will have to be examined in the hemicycle, where someone might be tempted to trip it up.