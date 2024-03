Friday, March 15, 2024, 7:19 p.m.



| Updated 7:46 p.m.









Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The German Federal Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, the French President, Emmanuel Macron, and the Polish Prime Minister, Donald Tusk, relaunched this Friday the so-called Weimar Triangle that makes up their three countries with the agreement of new measures to militarily support Ukraine in the war …

This content is exclusive for subscribers