After his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron met on Tuesday with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda to find solutions to the Ukrainian crisis. The three heads of state called for “absolute unity” to “preserve peace” in Europe.

This Tuesday, the three heads of state met in Berlin to discuss the Ukrainian crisis, affirming their unity in the face of the situation and the need for dialogue to de-escalate tensions with Russia.

Macron, who was in Moscow the day before and passed through Kiev before arriving in Berlin, also shared the conclusions of his meeting with Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky.

The German chancellor assured before the meeting convened in the German capital that the “evaluation of the situation in Ukraine is identical” by the three countries and assured that the “common objective is to avoid a war in Europe.”

Macron also stated that dialogue is the only way to resolve the conflict, but assured that this has to be a “demanding” dialogue, to avoid “any risk of escalation.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish President Andrzej Duda attend a press conference ahead of a Weimar Triangle meeting to discuss the ongoing Ukraine crisis, in Berlin, Germany February 8, 2022. . REUTERS – HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

For his part, Duda insisted on the need to protect the integrity of Ukraine, a country that is neither a member of the European Union nor of NATO, but which, according to the Polish president, needs the support of partner countries, “is still possible to avoid a war,” he said.

The meeting between Macron, Scholz and Duda is part of the so-called Weimar Triangle, a cooperation initiative between the three countries that has existed since 1991.

Macron-Putin, a meeting without major advances

On Monday, Macron visited Moscow to speak with President Vladimir Putin. It was the first meeting of a potential Western leader with Putin since the escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Macron reaffirmed the importance of keeping the situation under control. “Calm… is essential from all sides in words and deeds,” Macron said, praising the Polish people and Zelensky for “the cold blood they are showing” in the face of “military pressure on their borders and in his country”.

French President Emmanuel Macron (right) speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) at the Galerie des Batailles (Gallery of Battles) as they arrive for a joint news conference following their meeting at the Palace of Versailles, near Paris , on May 29, 2017. © Stephane de Sakutin, AFP

Even without announcing concrete progress with Putin, Emmanuel Macron said their talks had helped prevent the crisis from escalating further. The French president assured that both Putin and Zelensky told him that they wanted to respect the 2014 peace agreement.

However, the Ukrainian president was more skeptical about these statements. “I don’t trust words very much, I believe that every politician can be transparent by taking concrete steps,” he assured.

Nord Stream II, a sensitive case for Germany

Although Macron, Scholz and Duda want to continue on the path of diplomacy to resolve the crisis, they are also weighing the actions they would take in the event of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Scholz assured on Tuesday that the three countries unanimously consider that “any new attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity” will be “unacceptable and will have far-reaching consequences for Russia, from the political, economic and geostrategic point of view.”

However, the German chancellor has been accused of being unclear about the possible economic sanctions that Germany could impose on Russia. Although US President Joe Biden warned on Monday that if Russia invades Ukraine, “there will be no Nord Stream 2 anymore,” Scholz avoided commenting on the newly built and yet to be opened gas pipeline from Russia.

Germany depends largely on Russian gas, since 55% of this fuel consumed in the country comes from Russia. Nord Stream II will complement Nord Stream I, which transports Russian gas to Germany via the Baltic without going through Ukraine.

For his part, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said “there is no certainty” regarding the risk of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, he indicated that the organization has seen a continual increase in military forces. “The alert time is going down and the risk of an attack is going up.”

With EFE and Reuters