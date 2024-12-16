German Chancellor Olaf Scholz This Monday he lost the motion of confidence to which he submitted before the German Parliament after leaving its Government in a minority, with which the Central European country will celebrate early general elections, which are scheduled for next February 23.

Of the 717 votes counted, 394 did not trust Scholz, 207 did and 116 abstained. Scholz had needed 367 votes of confidence to win the motion.

Scholz He smiled at the result and shook the hand of his vice chancellor, Robert Habeck. Now the chancellor will head to Berlin’s Bellevue Palace to ask President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to dissolve parliament and allow general elections to be held.

