In March, Robert Habeck met with several sheikhs to discuss a possible energy deal. © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

After the alleged corruption in Qatar in the EU Parliament, the pressure on the federal government is growing. CDU politician Dennis Radtke takes Scholz and Habeck to task at IPPEN.MEDIA.

Berlin/Strasbourg – On Monday, the European Parliament met for the first week of sessions after the loud bang. The allegations of corruption that became public over the weekend are weighing on parliament. “Of course I’m shocked,” says MEP Dennis Radtke (CDU) in an interview with IPPEN.MEDIA. “It is considered inexplicable that someone sells political decisions for money.”

Belgian investigators have arrested six people since Friday, including Vice President Eva Kaili. According to the public prosecutor’s office, arrest warrants were issued for four people on Sunday. “They are accused of involvement in a criminal organization, money laundering and corruption,” it said. The alleged mastermind: World Cup hosts Qatar.

The investigators suspect that Qatar tried to influence decisions of the European Parliament with considerable sums of money and gifts. The emirate is regularly accused of corruption. The question therefore arises as to whether political influence should also be gained far away from the EU with Qatari money. Because the small Gulf state (half the size of Hesse) has become an important geopolitical player in recent years.

“Enough time to look for alternatives”: CDU politician Radtke calls for rethinking the Qatar deal

In Germany, Emir Tamim bin Hamad al Thani recently bagged an energy partnership. Economics Minister Robert Habeck traveled to Doha for this purpose. CDU man Radtke is now calling for the deal to be reviewed. Qatar has now “suddenly” confirmed all prejudices against the emirate. “So you have to ask yourself: Do we want to create a new energy dependency while doing business with a country that’s trying to buy influence?”

The gas deal will apply from 2026, so according to Radtke the federal government has “enough time to look for alternatives”. Chancellor and Vice-Chancellor are required. “Mr. Scholz likes to talk about respect, Mr. Habeck likes to talk about values. Ultimately, the point now is that both of them should see how the texts of their political Sunday speeches fit into everyday political life.”

CDU politician Dennis Radtke sits in the European Parliament for the Ruhr area. He regularly criticizes Qatar and repeatedly denounced the sponsorship income that associations and clubs like FC Bayern benefit from. © IMAGO/Dwi Anoraganingrum

Did Qatar try corruption in other parliaments too? “There is nothing unthinkable”

The investigations into the corruption affair are ongoing, the presumption of innocence applies and the investigators are now only dealing with the alleged influence on EU institutions. It has not yet been proven whether Qatar also wanted to influence other parliaments. But: “Nothing is unthinkable there,” says Radtke. He and other MEPs are therefore calling for a committee of inquiry at EU level.

Government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit reacted cautiously on Monday to a question that raised the possibility of similar cases in German parliaments. “No, that would surprise and amaze me a lot,” he said. A separate initiative by the federal government to check this has not been necessary in any case. This is the task of parliaments and public prosecutors.

Radtke argues that the (criminal) legal assessment should not obscure the political one. “When it comes to the general question of whether we want to stick to the gas deal, Mr. Scholz and Mr. Habeck are required first. Mr Hebestreit can’t do it that cheaply.”

Qatar corruption in the EU? Next European politician in the sights of the judiciary

The Belgian Marc Tarabella, like Kaisi a member of the Social Democratic Group, is now also under investigation. The public prosecutor’s office searched his apartment on Sunday. The Greens politician Daniel Freund, co-head of the EU anti-corruption working group, assumed that there would be other people on Saturday. “I’m almost afraid that we are not yet at the end of the investigation,” said the co-head of the anti-corruption working group in an interview with IPPEN.MEDIA. Majorities are needed to assert interests. “You don’t shoot parliamentary decisions with a vice president.” (as)