The SPD’s hopes relaxation on Olaf Scholz. However of all issues a banker’s diary offers rise to dangerous suspicions. The opposition now desires to get severe.

Olaf Scholz is Vice Chancellor – and in the meantime additionally a candidate for Chancellor of the SPD.

In reference to the cum-ex scandal, of all issues, the finance minister is now coming below stress.

The event is explosive information from a banker’s diary – the opposition accuses Scholz of mendacity.

Replace from September 8, 3:10 p.m.: Olaf Scholz himself rejected allegations that he lied to the Bundestag on Monday – however the opposition leaves earlier than the Questioning of the finance minister on Wednesday not simple. “Should you take a look at the unbelievable processes within the monetary trade, then you may solely say to Mr. Scholz that he has to elucidate quite a bit this week”, defined Inexperienced parliamentary group chief Anton Hofreiter on Tuesday within the Bundestag.

Scholz should even be requested “whether or not it isn’t pure hypocrisy to say that he desires full transparency” when he advised the Bundestag Finance Committee the untruth about conferences with the pinnacle of Warburg Financial institution in reference to so-called cum-ex offers mentioned Hofreiter. In a democracy you want the belief that with the economically highly effective are handled in the identical manner as any taxpayer.

Olaf Scholz: Has the finance minister “lied to the Bundestag” – is he now talking to himself?

Replace from September seventh, 9:10 pm: Should in lower than two days Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) within the Finance committee There are questions and solutions – the opposition accuses him of getting been in the identical place thus far explosive assembly with the banker Christian Olearius to have stored secret. Within the background there’s most likely the dangerous suspicion that Scholz, as Governing Mayor of Hamburg, might have the Warburg Financial institution in entrance Tax reclaims within the cum-ex scandal protected.

Scholz doesn’t appear to have challenged the allegations thus far. He advised the information company on Monday Reutersthat he has thus far answered all questions concerning the case – “that may proceed to be the case,” he emphasised. He’s for “full transparency”. On the similar time, the designated SPD candidate for chancellor Clearly, there was no political affect on the choices of tax places of work. He was at all times harsh towards cum-ex fraud. It’s now additionally recognized that Scholz on Wednesday desires to reply questions within the committee for round an hour.

Nonetheless, there’s apparently additionally within the inhabitants – and amongst SPD supporters – the expectation that Scholz will now help extra Transparency than ought to be ensured so far. In a civeysurvey on behalf of Mirror on-line 82.5 % of these questioned said that Scholz ought to “present extra detailed data than he has beforehand completed.” Amongst SPD sympathizers, greater than 60 % of these surveyed have been of this opinion.

Of the Left-wing monetary professional Fabio de Masi in the meantime desires to assault Scholz from one other facet on Wednesday: In line with an professional opinion obtained by his get together Cum-Ex nonetheless attainable in Germanyhe tweeted on Monday evening. This additionally implies that the federal authorities, which Scholz has been collectively answerable for for 3 years now, has not acted towards tax apply too comprehensively, in keeping with de Masis.

What our professional Prof. Spengel, Germany’s high #CumEx The professional, in his opinion on the general public listening to of the finance committee, writes: #CumEx continues to be attainable! https://t.co/mup47pHImF @Left faction pic.twitter.com/FStdfkCqhE – Fabio De Masi (Member of the Bundestag) (@FabioDeMasi) September 7, 2020

“Scholz lied to the Bundestag”: Critical allegations towards Vice Chancellor – Showdown on Wednesday?

First report from September fifth: Berlin – Olaf Scholz ought to lead the SPD * efficiently into the Bundestag election marketing campaign in 2021. Not less than that’s the plan of the get together management. However the Vice Chancellor, who acquired good marks within the Corona disaster and who sees the German economic system nearly excessive, might now face an issue from his time as Hamburg mayor. The difficult key phrase: Cum-Ex.

Olaf Scholz within the cum-ex scandal: Did he “misinform the Bundestag”?

All concerning the tax scandal and the Hamburg Warburg Financial institution there are new allegations. Now he desires Bundestag Finance Committee Summon Scholz – subsequent Wednesday. “We urgently want to speak,” mentioned the chairman of the committee, Katja Hessel (FDP), the Wirtschaftswoche.

Additionally utilized for Wednesday Left parliamentary group additionally a Present hour within the Bundestag as regards to cum-ex at Warburg-Financial institution and the “position of politics”. “Olaf Scholz mentioned the untruth within the Bundestag,” mentioned the parliamentary group’s monetary coverage spokesman, Fabio De Masi, on Friday in Berlin. His Inexperienced * colleague Lisa Paus defined in a tweet“Scholz lied to the Bundestag”.

Olaf Scholz: Controversial information from the banker’s diary – Did the Vice Chancellor assembly maintain silent?

The explanation for this are the most recent experiences that Scholz is claimed to have maintained extra intensive contacts with the financial institution than beforehand indicated. The Southgerman newspaper, the time and the NDR had reported on Thursday that Scholz had in his time as First Mayor in Hamburg extra typically than beforehand admitted in surveys with the co-owner of the non-public financial institution, Christian Olearius, met. That emerges from the banker’s diaries.

This amalgamation of financial & political energy fuels mistrust in democracy! Analysis reveals donations and conferences between #CumEx– Fraudsters & SPD politicians. In order that the injury to democracy doesn’t turn out to be even better, should #Scholz clear up now! pic.twitter.com/RU03nPtvaX – Sven Giegold (@sven_giegold) September 4, 2020

Accordingly, there have been three conferences and one cellphone name between Scholz and Olearius in 2016 and 2017. To this point, just one assembly between Olearius and Scholz in 2017 was recognized. In line with experiences, three days after the cellphone name, the banker acquired a discover from the Hamburg tax authorities that they might not declare again an quantity of 47 million euros. Scholz ought to Assembly with Olearius not talked about, not even when the matter was mentioned within the Bundestag Finance Committee in March and July.

On the time, there have been investigations towards the Warburg Financial institution and Olearius on suspicion of significant tax evasion. The financial institution was threatened with excessive tax again funds due to their involvement in so-called cum-ex offers.

SPD candidate Olaf Scholz: Opposition has severe suspicions – “can be a really believable clarification”

A Ministry of Finance spokesman identified on Friday that Scholz – who was lately capable of sit up for good polls – had twice made detailed statements within the finance committee that he had spoken to representatives of banks, together with the Warburg Financial institution.

The opposition, nevertheless, insists on additional clarification: The monetary coverage spokeswoman for the Inexperienced parliamentary group, Lisa Paus, demanded that Scholz needed to “lastly put the playing cards on the desk”. “We demand that Scholz come to the finance committee for the third time subsequent week and this time lastly inform the entire reality.”

“Olaf Scholz had two conferences with Olearius in 2016 for the Finance Committee of the Bundestag twice

hid “, mentioned the monetary coverage spokesman for the FDP parliamentary group, Florian Toncar, of the dpa. “In two surveys, he offered himself as buttoned up and answered many questions solely minimalistically or with generalities. A considerably stronger private position of Scholz within the Warburg tax case than beforehand recognized can be a really believable clarification for this conduct. “

Left*-Finance professional Fabio de Masi indicated on Twitter that the opposition’s potential to ask questions had been intentionally stored low. Now, in affiliation with Paus and Toncar, he doesn’t need to let the finance minister get alongside: “It’s pathetic and we will likely be united as an opposition and never let it go with out prejudice to our political variations!” He emphasised. Left, FDP and Greens are at present working collectively on one other challenge.

It’s pathetic and we will likely be united as opposition and never let this go no matter our political variations! @florian_toncar @lisapaus – Fabio De Masi (Member of the Bundestag) (@FabioDeMasi) September 4, 2020

Cum-Ex value the state billions – Scholz is now in focus

As Cum-ex enterprise will that Transferring shares round one Dividend closing date round, as a way to have a capital beneficial properties tax paid as soon as by the tax authorities a number of occasions. Which means that the general public sector is prior to now Billions in tax cash escaped. The federal authorities put a cease to the apply in 2012. A number of the instances from then are at present being processed by the courts.

In Germany’s first prison case on cum-ex offers, the Bonn Regional Courtroom imposed suspended sentences on two defendants in March and got here to the conclusion that the controversial apply was to be considered a prison offense. This was the primary time that this was decided by a court docket. (dpa / AFP / fn) *Merkur.de is a part of the Ippen-Digital community.

