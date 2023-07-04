Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Split

The traffic light bit into the finances – especially when it comes to donations for children. The FDP reprimands the green “Robin Hood”. The chancellor writes a letter.

Frankfurt – For months, the traffic light has struggled for its budget cornerstones. Now Christian Lindner’s Ministry of Finance has presented the first figures – and according to the plans of the FDP department are once again the green with one’s back to the wall. And indirectly with them some parents in the country.

Because there are cuts in the Lindner budget, not least in the case of allowances for children: the planned basic child security could be reduced to a sixth of the volume envisaged by Family Minister Lisa Paus (Greens). And a trick of her department in parental allowance is already met with criticism. He meets parents with higher incomes – and not only supplies the CSU with ammunition. The accusation of a “Robin Hood reflex” rang out from the ranks of the Liberals on Monday (July 3).

Traffic light financial zoff on the backs of parents and children? Lindner’s “notes” hurt Green

The results of the traffic light struggle for millions and billions are significant for parents, children and families. It looks particularly bleak when it comes to the Greens’ wishes for basic child security. The reform is not due until 2025. But the party bites on granite with one of its main social concerns. And that can have an impact: Because the cabinet is supposed to adopt the medium-term financial plan on Wednesday (July 5).

Basic child security: That’s what it’s all about The basic child security is intended to bundle and expand existing family policy benefits – in addition to child benefit, also citizen benefit, child allowance or housing benefit. The Family Ministry wants all children and young people under the age of 18 to receive a basic amount. There will also be an additional amount for low-income families. Child protection organizations and social organizations warn of the failure of basic child security. The general manager of the parity, Ulrich Schneider, said that RND: “You can’t set up basic child security with two billion euros that really eliminates child poverty.” Diakonie President Ulrich Lilie warned that there should be no “narrow-gauge variant”. “The state must now show that it is taking decisive action against child poverty.”

Instead of the twelve billion euros estimated by Paus, Lindner’s financial plan for 2025 only provides two billion euros. According to Lindner, this sum was estimated as a “note item”. The head of the FDP also teased the Ministry of Family Affairs in a barely concealed manner: “There is still no concept from the federal government and therefore no precise cost estimate”. Lindner’s general secretary, Bijan Djir-Sarai, said that Paus had not been able to explain “to this day” why she needed twelve billion euros.

Greens in the financial crisis: Nouripour is “very grateful” at first – Scholz thinks of arithmetic games

The Green party leadership reacted remarkably cautiously. He was “very grateful” that Lindner had made it clear that the amount stipulated in the financial plan was “a budget item,” said party leader Omid Nouripour. It is important that the law come; the legislative process will begin “very soon”. A change in the system, “away from the debt of families to the debt of the state is overdue,” said Nouripour – the basic child security should also clear the jungle of many individually applied for help. In this respect in particular, she also accepts the FDP.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) announced in an ARD stream on Sunday that an agreement would be reached by the end of the summer break Merkur.de reported. The dpa meanwhile quoted from a letter from the chancellery to Paus’ ministry: By the end of August, a draft agreed within the federal government should be available, it said. Scholz also asked Paus to develop alternatives – including one that only includes the immediate child allowance, as well as various others that recalculate the “socio-cultural subsistence level” for children. The same applies to the lump sum of the education and participation package.

Parental benefit dispute in the traffic light: Green detour avoids cuts

In the meantime, Paus has apparently only found a solution for further state aid for parents with pain: Savings should also be made on parental allowance. The spending dynamics for parental allowance should be dampened, it said from Lindner’s ministry. Expenditure is expected to fall by 290 million euros to almost 8 billion euros in 2024.

Hands up – no money: Family Minister Lisa Paus visiting a music kindergarten. © Soeren Stache/dpa

According to information from Mirror In the meantime, cuts in benefits were also under discussion. Paus was able to prevent that – with a deal. Instead, the group of beneficiaries should be restricted. The income limit is currently EUR 300,000 for couples and EUR 250,000 for single parents. In the future it could be 150,000 euros. No small sum. Nevertheless, the CSU reprimanded the traffic light “red pencil” with donations for families.

Greens have to listen to the “Robin Hood” accusation: does the SPD want to lease social affairs for itself?

The deputy parliamentary group leader of the Bundestag Liberals, Gyde Jensen, assigned responsibility to the Greens on Monday afternoon. “I find it too complex to stand up and point to the BMF and Christian Lindner,” she tweeted. Jensen attested to a “Robin Hood reflex” to take money away from the “working/better paid/middle class”: They could have cut back elsewhere, they judged FDP-Politician.

However, solutions to the financial problem are not only with the Greens: New debts would also be conceivable – or cuts elsewhere. But another thesis is also haunting political Berlin: the SPD may be quite right that the Greens are not getting through with their major social project. After all, the social aspect is the brand essence of the Chancellor’s Party. However, Scholz also had a small stitch ready for the FDP in his letter: According to information from ARDThe Chancellor did not exclude capital studios from more money than Lindner’s two billion for a fully developed project. (fn)