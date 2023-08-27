German Chancellor Scholz said that Germany’s economic growth is unsatisfactory

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz lamented the growth of the economy in the country, his words are reported Bloomberg.

According to him, the current growth of the economy is unsatisfactory, Germany feels the brunt of the weakening of the global economy due to its dependence on exports. He also added that the country lacks not only money for long-term subsidization of electricity prices, but also legal possibilities.

“I’m not sure the European Union really thinks we should take on more debt,” he said, adding that Germany has added hundreds of billions of Euro debt in recent years to counter the pandemic and mitigate the effects of the Ukraine crisis and the resulting price spike. for energy carriers.

Earlier, the two largest economies of the European Union predicted problems. It is specified that preliminary business activity indexes (PMI) for August for the two largest economies of the European Union – Germany and France – turned out to be worse than analysts’ expectations.