From: Robert Wagner

Scholz will travel from Israel to Egypt on Tuesday. The central question is how to prevent a conflagration in the Middle East.

Berlin – The Chancellor is the first foreign head of government to travel since the devastating Hamas attacks Olaf Scholz (SPD) to Israel on Tuesday (October 17th). Ten days after the terrorist attack, which was followed by the official declaration of a state of war, Scholz wants to get a personal impression of the situation War in Israel and express Germany’s solidarity with the country. The focus is on efforts to prevent a conflagration in the Middle East.

On Tuesday, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) will be the first foreign head of government to travel to Israel. He wants to assure the country of Germany's "full solidarity".

A meeting between the Chancellor and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled for Tuesday evening. An appointment is also planned with relatives of German citizens who are supported by the Hamas were kidnapped as hostages in the Gaza Strip. It was not initially known whether Scholz would also be received by President Jitzchak Herzog as part of his visit, which was announced at short notice.

Chancellor’s trip regarding the war in Israel: Scholz also in Egypt

The Chancellor is expected in Egypt on the same evening on his 20-hour trip to the Middle East. The largest Arab country is Israel’s only neighbor, which also borders the Gaza Strip. The Gaza Strip also has the only border crossing with Egypt that is not under Israel’s control. Cairo therefore plays a key role in dealing with the escalation between Hamas, which rules Gaza, and Israel, which is under attack.

On Tuesday morning, Scholz met the Jordanian King Abdullah II in Berlin and discussed with him ways to prevent the war in Israel from escalating. After Israel Scholz will then be accompanied by the Israeli ambassador to Germany, Ron Prosor, who recently traveled to the war zone with Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens).

Olaf Scholz emphasizes “full solidarity” with Israel after Hamas terrorist attack

Scholz made it clear before the trip that Germany stands in solidarity with Israel and sees Hamas solely as responsible for the current situation in Israel. “The Hamas attack was an act of terrorism that was irresponsible, that had terrible consequences, that killed an incredible number of people and humiliated an incredible number of people. And that is why Israel has every right to defend itself,” said the Chancellor before his departure to Tel Aviv, according to the dpa.

With his visit, he wanted to “express solidarity with Israel in a very practical way,” said Scholz on Monday (October 16) in Tirana, Albania. In his government statement on Thursday (October 12th), he repeated the formula coined by his predecessor Angela Merkel (CDU) in 2008 that Israel’s security was German reasons of state. “Full solidarity” therefore applies to Israel, which on October 7th experienced the greatest atrocities against Jews since the Holocaust.

Israel wants to completely destroy Hamas – and is relying on the support of its allies

The Islamist Hamas attacked on October 7th with more than a thousand terrorists Gaza Strip attacked the Israeli heartland in the south of the country and murdered more than 1,400 people in sometimes brutal ways. At least 199 people, including several German citizens, were taken hostage. The Israeli government has since made it very clear that it wants to completely destroy Hamas and is counting on the support of its allies.

“We thank the Chancellor for standing with Israel and are sure that this solidarity will continue as part of the reason of state as Israel fulfills its mission and its obligations to protect its citizens,” said Ambassador Prosor before departing for Israel the dpa. (rowa/dpa)