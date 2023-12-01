Home page politics

From: Daniel Dillman

Press Split

At the end of his visit to Dubai, Scholz will give a speech. In Germany, unpleasant negotiations await the Chancellor.

Dubai – COP28 ends on Saturday in Dubai. Olaf Scholz will also be there. The Chancellor is apparently planning a big final speech at the end of his two-day stay in the desert state. This is reported by the dpa news agency from the World Climate Conference.

He wanted to use Scholz’s speech to explain Germany’s position in the fight against climate change. There are also several events on the program for the Chancellor. This will be about future cooperation with poorer countries, especially in Africa, that want to switch to renewable energies. At COP28, Scholz will also take stock of the eight years since the conclusion of the Paris Climate Agreement. At that time, the global community agreed to keep global warming well below two degrees Celsius compared to the pre-industrial era, but if possible to limit it to 1.5 degrees.

Olaf Scholz on the way to Dubai. There the Chancellor will give a speech at COP28 and talk about Germany’s efforts to combat climate change. © Soeren Stache/dpa

Chancellor Scholz announces the founding of the climate club

However, this goal has recently become a long way off. Chancellor Olaf Scholz also knows this. The historic decision of the Federal Constitutional Court is causing problems at home. The judges in Karlsruhe had declared the traffic light coalition’s budgetary practices unconstitutional. This created a budget gap of 17 billion euros. Financing for projects to combat climate change had to be frozen.

About that climate Olaf Scholz announced the founding of the so-called climate club on Friday. “The climate club brings together developing countries, emerging countries as well as new and old industrialized countries,” said the Chancellor at COP28 in Dubai on Friday. The association currently consists of 36 members. Its aim is to make efforts in the fight for the climate comparable and thus avoid possible distribution battles between countries. According to Germany’s head of government, he hopes that other countries will soon join the climate club.

Traffic light coalition: An overview of the Scholz cabinet View photo series

Olaf Scholz travels early from COP28 in Dubai to Berlin

At midday, Chancellor Olaf Scholz will fly back to Berlin from COP28 in Dubai earlier than originally planned. In the federal capital, the SPD politician meets with representatives of the coalition partners FDP and the Greens. Negotiations and consultations will then continue on how the billion-dollar gap can be plugged, which is unlikely to be possible without budget savings. These could then in turn shape Germany’s commitment to the fight for the climate. (dil/dpa)