Germany, Scholz could be replaced as chancellor: there is a big favourite

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz he seriously risks losing his job. The Germans, according to recent polls, are fed up with his actions and his coalition furthermore, it continues to lose ground to the ultra-right of Afd that advances. As if all this wasn't enough, there's also it Russian spy scandal and of those 2 billion disappeared from state coffers, the Wirecard gate. The polls for Scholz are devastating. Three-quarters of Germany is unsatisfied of the chancellor: the worst result ever. These are numbers that make the government partners nervous: signatures have been collected among the liberals to put an end to the uncomfortable coexistence with the greens and the social democrats. And the Christmas present of the CDU/CSU – the popular centre-right opposition – was yet another request for an early vote. Apparently the SPD continues to support him: it locked him down at the recent congress, isolating some “rebels” like Michael Roth.

But some are starting to fear that another tile can hit himforcing him to step back. So much so that in one wing of the SPD – continues Repubblica – the name of who could replace him without causing earthquakes in the executive is already being whispered about. Indeed, it would attract more German sympathy than is perceived today at the Willy-Brandt-Haus. It's behind closed doors a name circulating who could replace him: it is that of the Defense Minister, Boris Pistorius. In all polls, it is the most popular politician in Germany after the President of the Republic Steinmeier. For Scholz, they argue, the danger does not come from Berlin but from Moscow. From a “spy who came from the cold” and returned to the cold. Two parliamentary sources whisper into muted microphones that the only name the chancellor has to fear is Jan's Marsalekthe former alleged child prodigy of German finance who suddenly became co-responsible for the most major financial scandal in German history. And there are also those who are even convinced that “thanks to Wirecard, Putin has the German government in his hands”.

