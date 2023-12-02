bIn his speech at the UN climate conference in Dubai, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) called for additional efforts to be made to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees. Specifically, he called for the expansion of renewable energies to be tripled worldwide by 2030 and for energy efficiency to be doubled by the end of the decade.

“It is still possible that we can reduce emissions so far this decade that we meet the 1.5 degree target,” Scholz told the delegates on Saturday morning. “But science tells us very clearly: we have to hurry up to achieve this.”

“Let us agree on two binding goals here in Dubai: on the one hand, to triple the expansion of renewable energies and, on the other hand, to double energy efficiency – both by 2030,” demanded the Chancellor.

Methane emissions should be reduced

As long as gas is still needed, it must be produced and transported “as climate-friendly as possible”. Scholz also urged that methane emissions be reduced, which is also the subject of the discussions in Dubai.

“As a successful industrial country, we want to live and work climate-neutrally in 2045,” Scholz reiterated the goal of Germany and the EU. In Germany, it has already been possible to increase the share of renewable energies in electricity generation to almost 60 percent, “and Germany is continuing to gain momentum.”

Expansion must also be accelerated worldwide and “the energy transition must be made into a global success story”. This energy transition also includes saying goodbye to fossil fuels, Scholz continued. “We must now all demonstrate a firm determination to phase out fossil fuels, first and foremost coal.” The climate conference must also set an example for this.

A club whose members see themselves as pioneers

Scholz also pushed for more international cooperation on climate protection. As one way to achieve this, he cited the climate club of 36 states, which was founded on Friday largely at the German initiative and which see themselves as pioneers in climate protection.

The Chancellor also committed himself to international solidarity in climate protection and dealing with the consequences of climate change. “Germany has already exceeded its goal of providing at least six billion euros per year for international climate financing in 2022,” he said.







Scholz welcomed the effectiveness of the fund for climate-related damage established by the conference on Thursday, to which Germany is initially contributing $100 million – the equivalent of around 92 million euros – involved. “It is important to us that this new fund benefits the most vulnerable countries and that as many of us as possible support this fund.”

The Chancellor also called for financial participation from “those countries whose prosperity has grown enormously over the last three decades and which now account for a large share of global emissions.” This applies, for example, to China, but also to the rich Gulf states. One of them, the host country the United Arab Emirates, had also committed, together with Germany, to a contribution of 100 million dollars to the climate damage fund, which was seen as an important sign.

Scholz wanted to fly back to Berlin on Saturday afternoon.