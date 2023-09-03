Frankfurter Rundschau: German Chancellor Scholz injured while playing sports

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday, September 2, was injured while playing sports, his schedule for Sunday, September 3. violated. This publication reports Frankfurter Rundschau.

According to Michael Roth, head of the Bundestag foreign policy committee from the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), the heads of the German government “do not feel very well, and, unfortunately, all events had to be canceled.”

Scholz planned a visit to the city of Heringen in Hesse, where he was supposed to communicate with the locals.

Earlier, Wahlen analysts reported that the Germans called Olaf Scholz a weak leader in a survey. Only 21 percent of the country’s population is convinced that Scholz is getting his way on important political issues. 73 percent of respondents, on the contrary, considered that the chancellor is not inclined to this. In addition, interviewees mostly criticized Scholz’s communication style.