From: Jens Kiffmeier

Prelude to the Germany Pact: Chancellor Scholz is negotiating the course of asylum policy at the migration summit today. The Merz CDU wants to reduce the number of refugees.

Berlin – More deportations, less money: The Union is insisting on tightening asylum policy in Germany. Before a meeting of the states and the opposition in the Chancellery with Prime Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD), Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer called for a significant reduction in the number of refugees. “The be-all and end-all is: the number has to go down,” said Kretschmer on Friday (October 13th). Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) before the migration summit. Therefore, states would have to be automatically declared “safe countries of origin” if the recognition rate for asylum seekers from these countries is only five percent. It remains to be seen whether the federal and state governments will play along. In the end, it’s probably all about money.

Asylum policy in Germany: Scholz wants to forge the Germany Pact at the migration summit

Just a few hours after a two-day Prime Minister’s Conference, Scholz received the state representatives and CDU leader Friedrich Merz in the Chancellery. Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD) and his Hessian counterpart Boris Rhein are taking part in the migration summit on behalf of the states. The future asylum policy in Germany will be discussed. In the past few months, many municipalities have sounded the alarm and warned that the number of refugees being admitted was excessive. Scholz then called for a cross-party Germany pact in the Bundestag.

Before the migration summit: Countries want to limit the number of refugees in Germany in 2023

According to Hessian Prime Minister Boris Rhein (CDU), the top meeting in the Chancellery is primarily about measures to limit migration and the number of refugees in Germany in 2023. “The most important thing is that measures are taken, that fewer people come and that we ensure that those who are rejected really have to go back,” said Rhein in advance on ARD.Morning magazine. The issue of money will also play a role, he added. The countries wanted “a breathing system. So that means that if more refugees come, the countries have to get more money and if fewer come, then there is less money.”

Limiting migration also a topic at the Prime Minister’s Conference

The heads of government of the federal states had already continued their Prime Minister’s Conference in the morning. At the meeting in Frankfurt am Main that began on Thursday, the topic of migration was also the focus of the discussion. “The main problem is that we have a situation that currently gives the world the impression that there is limitless openness in Germany.” The so-called pull effects include, for example, paying out cash. In his view, an alternative could be a Germany-wide payment card. Specifically, the following measures and points are discussed again and again, as the following overview shows:

Deportations, compulsory work and cash cards: possible results at the migration summit – a list

Cards or benefits in kind instead of money : Asylum seekers could in future be provided with a cash card or benefits in kind instead of money. The idea behind it: This would make it difficult or impossible for asylum seekers to transfer money to their home countries – and an important incentive to flee would be eliminated. The CDU and FDP are in favor, as are the majority of the states that want the project to be “reviewed as quickly as possible”. However, the municipalities fear the high cost of the change.

: Asylum seekers could in future be provided with a cash card or benefits in kind instead of money. The idea behind it: This would make it difficult or impossible for asylum seekers to transfer money to their home countries – and an important incentive to flee would be eliminated. The CDU and FDP are in favor, as are the majority of the states that want the project to be “reviewed as quickly as possible”. However, the municipalities fear the high cost of the change. Financing the costs of asylum : States and municipalities agree that the federal government has a greater responsibility and should bear all costs for admission.

: States and municipalities agree that the federal government has a greater responsibility and should bear all costs for admission. Safe countries of origin : While the CDU wants to increase the number, there is also a strong call in the federal states for more deportations. It was said that the expulsion of rejected asylum seekers who are required to leave the country must be carried out more quickly.

: While the CDU wants to increase the number, there is also a strong call in the federal states for more deportations. It was said that the expulsion of rejected asylum seekers who are required to leave the country must be carried out more quickly. “Compulsory work” for refugees? People who are undergoing an asylum procedure or are being tolerated are already allowed to work under certain conditions. However, only with a work permit and only three months after arriving in Germany. The SPD-led states want to shake up this “work ban” and are calling for an “obligation to take up work” – as soon as “employable refugees” are transferred to a municipality. In view of the ever-increasing labor shortage, it is “no longer acceptable that many refugees cannot be brought into work and employment,” the states write in their working paper.

In principle, the federal government, the states and the opposition agree: In view of the global crises, the number of refugees should not increase any further. However, there is still disagreement about the ways and means. The Union in particular is pushing for a very tough course in asylum policy. Kretschmer had already brought a change to the fundamental right to asylum into play in May tagesschau.de reported. Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) also supports this. “In the end, we may have to discuss the unthinkable again,” demanded the CSU politician on Monday.

Survey on the migration pact: majority of Germans for tougher asylum course

But to what extent will Scholz give in to pressure from the federal states regarding the desired migration pact? In the past few weeks he has said several times that, in his opinion, too many refugees are currently coming to Germany. In any case, this assessment has met with approval from German citizens. According to a YouGov survey, two thirds of Germans (66 percent) share this opinion. However, only 20 percent are of the opinion that the current number of refugees is manageable, but that Germany should not take in more people. Only eight percent are of the opinion that more refugees could come to Germany. (jkf/with dpa)