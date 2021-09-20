The Social Democratic candidate (SPD) for the Federal Chancellery and undisputed favorite for the victory of all the polls, Olaf Scholz, interrupted his electoral campaign on Monday to testify before the parliamentary commission that investigates the irregularities of the special unit dedicated to the fight against the money laundering in the Federal Ministry of Finance, of which he is the owner. Six days after the opening of the polls, many counted on the also federal vice chancellor to be absent with the apology of scheduling problems to avoid an uncomfortable interrogation, but Scholz not only attended accompanied by an impressive media display, but also categorically rejected the accusations against the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), suspected of not having reported to prosecutors and customs police several financial transactions declared as suspicious of belonging to a money laundering network by the banking institutes that managed them.

After testifying before the deputies of the “Bundestag”, Scholz stressed to the media that the volume of complaints to the police and judicial organs of operations to launder money formulated by the FIU has tripled in recent times and that he expects that “he will return shortly. to be duplicated ». The minister assured that the computer systems of that unit are currently being expanded, as well as the structure of the personnel that composes it. “Procedures are constantly being clarified” in order to analyze all bank alerts so that “not a criminal can escape,” explained Scholz, who recalled that when he assumed the portfolio responsible for the German treasury, the FIU was in diapers and did not but to begin to assume their tasks.

The candidate with the best chances of success in the race for the succession of Angela Merkel, who was expected at most a connection by videoconference with the members of the parliamentary committee, attended the meeting accompanied by the head of the FIU, Christof Schulte, and for this he suspended several electoral rallies that he had programmed in the state of Baden-Württemberg, in the south-west of the country. Liberals, Greens and The Left had convened the special session of the Finance commission after the Osnabrück prosecutor’s office recently ordered searches in the German Finance and Justice ministries, both with SPD heads, for alleged irregularities in the actions of members of the FIU in the Cologne office that did not report financial transactions suspected of having a terrorist background in time to the police and justice.

Several German media have pointed out that the inopportune and exaggerated ministerial searches carried out in the middle of the electoral campaign were ordered to damage the image of Scholz by a prosecutor who openly sympathizes with the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the party that presides over his main electoral rival, Armin Laschet. This is also the prime minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, a region in which Osnabrück happens to be located. Regarding the investigation that his prosecutor’s office carries out on the alleged irregularities of the FIU Scholz could not say anything because he was not informed by the members of that public prosecution about his work, but also because as a minister he cannot speak publicly about a process that is still under way. marching against a unit of his ministry.