Gives his first summer press conference: Chancellor Olaf Scholz (archive image) © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

At the end of the political summer break, the chancellor is answering questions from the capital’s media today – news ticker for Olaf Scholz’s summer press conference.

Update from August 11, 11:02 a.m.: It is Olaf Scholz’s first appearance as Chancellor at the federal press conference. In other positions, however, the SPD politician has often been represented in the past.

Chancellor Scholz’s summer press conference NOW LIVE

Update from August 11, 11 a.m.: The Chancellor steps onto the podium. Ready to go.

Update from August 11, 10:55 am: Shortly before the start of the summer press conference, CDU leader Friedrich Merz criticized the Chancellor. “We see a strikingly bad, sometimes aggressively rejecting behavior of the SPD towards us at all levels,” said the opposition leader in the Bundestag in a conversation with the German Press Agency in Berlin. “We regret that and could have imagined it differently.” Scholz himself has not accepted the offer of cooperation on important projects “since the beginning of May,” Merz continued to criticize.

Update from August 11, 10:45 am: In just under 15 minutes, Chancellor Olaf Scholz is to step in front of the microphones in Berlin and answer questions from journalists on site at the summer press conference. An explosive date in times of the Ukraine war and the energy crisis.

Summer press conference with Olaf Scholz – is the chancellor under pressure?

First report from August 11th:

Berlin – Shortly before his first summer press conference as chancellor, the Union increases the pressure on Olaf Scholz. The SPD politician had to use his appearance on August 11 to clarify the cum-ex scandal surrounding the Hamburg Warburg Bank during his time as mayor, said the parliamentary union manager Thorsten Frei (CDU). RND-Newspapers.

“Scholz’s memory gaps from three meetings with bankers who evaded taxes cannot be explained,” said Frei. Now there is the “cash find of 200,000 euros in small notes that belong to his buddy Johannes Kahrs.” Frei demanded: “Olaf Scholz has to explain himself.”

Topics of the Scholz summer press conference – cum-ex, Ukraine war, inflation

Scholz wants to answer questions from the capital’s journalists directly at a summer press conference on Thursday. It is Scholz’s first appearance of this kind as chancellor – former chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) had also regularly invited to summer press conferences.

Questions on all areas of domestic and foreign policy are usually asked on this occasion. This year, the focus is likely to be on the consequences of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine and the expected energy crisis. But it is also to be expected that Scholz will be asked about the tax affair involving the Hamburg Warburg Bank. (dpa/AFP/frs)