Ein year Scholz feels like ten years Merkel. Not because the year dragged on for so long, but because the world turned faster this year than it had in the previous ten years. The Chancellor’s words about the “turn of the era” will outlast this coalition. If the traffic light coalition had known what to expect, the coalition agreement would certainly have carried this title.

Since February 27, when Scholz coined the word three days after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the coalition has also known what governing means: no longer ticking off coalition agreements, as was the norm under Merkel and even on December 8th, when Scholz was sworn in in the Bundestag, even under Corona conditions. Governing must be leadership into a new epoch. The crisis is the norm.

The coalition is well suited to this new era. Because half of it consists of energy policy. The price brakes and relief packages, including the EU oil price cap that has now been decided, are instruments in which sanctions, war economy and the farewell to the fossil age merge into one another.

The Greens are threatened with disenchantment

However, this triad under the impact of the Ukraine war has also revealed some illusions in climate policy. The nuclear debate threatens to disenchant the Greens. Robert Habeck tries to avoid this by making concessions elsewhere. Fracking is still taboo, but carbon storage is not.







Nevertheless, the path to climate neutrality is becoming more and more expensive – and not only Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is responsible for this. Prices are also rising because the CO₂ price is higher and is having an effect. The next costly step is to subsidize the industry on a large scale through “climate protection contracts”.

After just one year of the traffic light coalition, it is already becoming clear what a mystery it will leave behind: how renewable energy is to carry all the load without the power plants in sight that ensure a “green” basic supply.

The other half of the turning point will probably remain alien to this government in the long term, security policy. Morality still outweighs reality, even when it comes to Ukraine. So that the Bundeswehr is not treated like a patient or even a block and leg, Scholz can only help with a bang in the red part of the cabinet.