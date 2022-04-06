Home page politics

Of: Cindy Boden

split

In a government survey in the Bundestag, Chancellor Olaf Scholz will answer the questions of the MPs. © IMAGO/Frederic Kern

Scholz knows the procedure: on Wednesday he has to appear for the government survey in the Bundestag. Does he stay polite and confident again? The news ticker.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz* has an appearance in the Bundestag on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

In the government survey, Scholz will make a short opening statement and then respond to MPs’ questions in limited time windows (first report).

It is to be expected that the Ukraine conflict* and the corona pandemic will play a central role in the exchange of blows, while economic issues are also likely to come up (see update from April 6, 11:10 a.m.).

This News ticker for the government survey with Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the Bundestag is continuously updated.

Update from April 6, 11:10 a.m.: The government survey with Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the Bundestag will begin in about two hours. It may not only be about politics, but also about the economy. In addition to the German position with regard to the Ukraine war and the debate on compulsory corona vaccination, the high energy prices will most likely also be a topic of discussion. Scholz is also likely to be confronted with questions about rising inflation.

Government survey with Scholz: Chancellor will answer questions from the Bundestag

First report: Berlin – The coming session of the Bundestag will draw a lot of attention: voting on the corona vaccination requirement, debate on aid to Ukraine and on Wednesday (April 6) Olaf Scholz (SPD) directly at the microphone. In a one-hour government questioning, the chancellor answer questions from MPs.

Scholz in the government survey in the Bundestag: Short statement, then verbal exchange of blows

Before that, the Federal Cabinet meets as usual on Wednesdays. The MPs can also request information from Scholz about the current topics discussed there. The Federal Chancellor appears several times a year as part of the government survey – in addition to the appointment on Wednesday, another round is planned before the summer break and then before Christmas.

Experience has shown that viewers are presented with a very wide spectrum of questions. The Ukraine war, arms deliveries, compulsory corona vaccination, corona isolation rules, the energy crisis: there is a lot of public debate anyway. Scholz will start the survey with a short speech.

Government survey with Chancellor Scholz: Consequences of the Ukraine war probably an issue

It is to be expected that Scholz will speak a lot about the numerous consequences of the Ukraine war*. For example, the Union faction in the Bundestag is calling for significantly more German arms deliveries. Scholz’ Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) has been sharply criticized.

On Tuesday, the German Press Agency said the EU Commission was preparing restrictions on coal imports from Russia because of the war. Scholz may also comment on this or specify his sanctions statements after reports of atrocities in the Kiev suburb of Bucha.

Now that it has become known that EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer will be traveling to Kyiv, it is quite possible that Scholz will be asked by MPs when he will be going to the Travel Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The actions of Parliament, but also Scholz’s silence after a speech by the Ukrainian President in the Bundestag* a few weeks ago, caused a lot of criticism.

Scholz answers questions in the Bundestag: Corona loosening, compulsory vaccination and isolation rules are conceivable topics

In addition, the corona virus * remains a controversial issue in all loosening in Germany. Scholz had announced the obligation to vaccinate. In his first government survey as chancellor in January, he defended his position on the matter. However, shortly before the vote, there is still no clear line as to what will come next. A compromise solution did not convince everyone in the end either. Scholz may also have to explain what he thinks about the planned isolation rules from May on which the federal and state health ministers * have agreed. The criticism of it is great.

So the one hour should be full of topics – even if Scholz is known for avoiding critical comments and thanking him for the question. At 1 p.m. on Wednesday he can show whether he will remain true to his line in this regard. (cibo) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.