AfD threatens to vote in favor of the German chancellor only to thwart his plans
Olaf Scholz is expected to lose this Monday the motion of confidence that he has requested from the Bundestag and will thereby launch the mechanism of early elections, which will surely be held on February 23. It will officially be the last day of the ‘traffic light coalition’…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Scholz #hopes #lose #vote #confidence #Monday #focus #campaign
Leave a Reply