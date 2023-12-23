In December, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz fell the most in the magazine's approval rating of German politicians. Der Spiegel.

According to the rating published on December 22, the German leader lost 14% of points and took 14th place out of 20 possible, thereby falling into the second half of the list.

Approval levels among German citizens have also fallen among some other members of the ruling coalition. In particular, the head of the country's Foreign Ministry, Annalena Bärbock, and the German Minister of the Interior, Nancy Feser, who is in the same party as Scholz. Both dropped 4% points.

However, the rating of the head of the Ministry of Defense Boris Pistorius did not change at all – the politician remained in second place on the list after Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who took first place.

The leaders in terms of approval growth in December were the leader of the opposition Christian Social Union (CSU) Markus Soeder, who rose by 7%, and politician Sarah Wagenknecht, whose approval increase was 8%.

Sentiment towards the ruling coalition among citizens fell so much because almost two-thirds of respondents noted that “too many” immigrants had come to Germany. Only a third thought there was “too little immigration” or that the measure was “right,” the magazine found.

“Citizens are quite pessimistic about their own financial situation: 45% believe that their personal budget in 2024 is “likely to get worse,” the publication added.

On December 23, it became known that the diary of the former head of the Hamburg private bank MM Warburg, Christian Olearius, proves the possible involvement of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in corruption. It is noted that in 2016, Olearia turned to Scholz, who then served as mayor of Hamburg, with a request to write off his tax debt in the amount of €47 million.

On December 7, the German publication Der Spiegel, citing Katja Mast, managing director of the parliamentary group of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), reported that in the current year 2023, Germany was unable to agree on a budget for 2024 on time. Mast, in a message to members of the SPD parliamentary group, which is available to the publication, indicated that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Economics Minister Robert Habeck and Finance Minister Christian Lindner have not yet been able to complete their intensive discussions on this topic.

At the same time, there is no time for further discussions this year, which means that temporary budget management comes into force from the beginning of the year until its actual adoption.

Earlier, on November 28, the Prime Minister of Bavaria, head of the opposition Christian Social Union (CSU) party Markus Soeder said that the ruling coalition in Germany led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz is not able to cope with the state crisis in the country, and called for early elections.

On November 23, the German opposition party Alternative for Germany (AfD) called for the government to resign and early elections to be called in the country. The call followed the publication of opinion poll results in the German magazine Focus, according to which almost 66% of Germans believe that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is unable to cope with the crisis in the country amid a budget freeze for additional government spending until the end of the year.

A poll conducted in Germany in October showed that the rating of the ruling Social Democratic Party (SPD) had once again broken an anti-record. German support for the SPD was reported to be at 14%. A month earlier, this figure was 17%.